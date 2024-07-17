Global efforts accelerate to battle space junk crisis

Debris orbiting the Earth is becoming a crisis out of control and international agencies are working hard to find a solution, writes Paul Budde.

THE UNITED NATIONS Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) is a body whose main task is to review and foster international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space, as well as to consider legal issues arising from the exploration of outer space.

The Committee met in Vienna, Austria in June and among other things, also discussed the increasing problem of space debris.

This is a critical issue threatening the sustainable use of near-Earth space, which is essential for various human activities including weather forecasting, climate monitoring, internet access, communication and location services.

Recognising the urgency of this problem, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) have collaboratively created a series of nine updated infographics and podcasts aimed at raising awareness and providing education on space debris. These materials narrate the story of space debris, elucidate the associated risks and illustrate potential solutions to ensure sustainable space exploration.

The growing threat of space debris

Space, although vast, contains limited orbits for satellites. Over time, accidental collisions, explosions and intentional destruction of satellites have generated millions of debris fragments. These high-speed fragments pose significant threats to operational spacecraft.

As satellite technology becomes increasingly critical to modern life, protecting these orbital regions has never been more essential. The escalating reliance on satellite services underscores the importance of preserving the orbits that facilitate these technologies.

The proliferation of space debris is escalating at an alarming rate, exacerbated by the surge in space activities and the deployment of large satellite constellations. This increase is a positive indication of technological advancement and broader participation in space activities. However, it simultaneously amplifies the challenges to our space environment.

ESA's Space Safety programme, established in 2019, aims to address these challenges by understanding the debris environment, preventing further debris creation, reducing existing debris and mitigating the impacts of space activities on Earth.

Actions to address the space debris problem

To combat the growing threat of space debris, several actions and initiatives have been undertaken or proposed by various organisations and agencies worldwide. These efforts focus on the prevention, mitigation and active removal of space debris.

The Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC), an international governmental forum, has developed guidelines for space debris mitigation. These guidelines recommend measures such as minimising debris released during normal operations, avoiding intentional destruction and designing spacecraft to withstand impacts from small debris.

The above-mentioned United Nations COPUOS has endorsed the IADC guidelines and is working to incorporate them into international space law.

Agencies like the United States Space Surveillance Network (SSN) and the ESA are continuously tracking space debris. This monitoring helps predict potential collisions and issue warnings to satellite operators. The ESA’s Space Debris Office provides real-time information and collision avoidance support to satellite operators worldwide.

ESA's Clean Space initiative includes projects aimed at developing technologies for active debris removal. One such project is the e.Deorbit mission, which aims to capture and deorbit a large defunct satellite. Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has been experimenting with various Active Debris Removal technologies, including using a magnetic tether to deorbit debris.

Satellite manufacturers are increasingly adopting design for demise principles, ensuring that spacecraft burn up upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, thus minimising debris. Satellites are now being equipped with end-of-life disposal plans, including moving to graveyard orbits or controlled deorbiting to mitigate long-term debris risks.

The European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) collaborates with international partners to share data and best practices for space debris mitigation. Educational initiatives, such as the ESA and the above-mentioned UNOOSA infographics and podcasts, aim to raise awareness and educate the public and stakeholders about the importance of addressing space debris.

In summary, research is ongoing into new technologies such as space tugs, nets, harpoons and lasers to capture and remove debris from orbit. The use of AI and machine learning to predict and avoid potential collisions is also being explored to enhance debris management.

These comprehensive efforts, involving international cooperation, advanced technology and proactive policies, are essential to addressing the space debris problem and ensuring the sustainable use of outer space for future generations.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.