Climate change is upon us and denial is impossible

Climate change is radically affecting our lives (image by Kai Stachowiak via publicdomainpictures.com)

The impacts of climate change are undeniable, writes John Longhurst.

BELLA, the publican, had the Beach Boys on high volume and a smile on her face as the afternoon clientele swelled the front bar.

Tradies with thin films of sweat on their brows jostled for space with some patrons chancing shorts on winter pale legs and thongs.

The din in the bar was noticeably more upbeat and was punctuated with the odd uproar of laughter.

Sunlight streamed through open windows: “Well that’s winter done and dusted, Bazza.”

Mick landed the schooners and they both took decent sips, before Bazza cleared his throat:

“Ah, yes Mick. Change of seasons, new beginnings, a time to embrace new life, but I am a bit worried about the coming summer.”

"Know all Ron" joined the bar table and cut Bazza off:

“Early spring eh? Time to get out the lawn mower, I reckon, you know, give it a bit of a service. Nothing like the symphony of lawnmowers on a Sunday morning to remind you summer is on its way.”

Bazza creased his eyes and shook his head as Mick leaned in:

“Don’t forget the leaf blower, the whipper snipper and the odd chain saw for the big jobs, ah, the sounds of summer, Ron.”

Mick grinned. “And the smell of compost, Ron, spring cleaning, council pick up and an early morning dip in the ocean and Grand Final time in the footy. It’s good to be alive.”

Ron licked his lips. He said:

“Fish and chips on the headland and spring lamb, Mick. Summer fruits on their way, I am thinking mangoes and lychees.”

Mick scratched his chin: “But, swooping bloody magpies can spoil a summer day, Ron.”

They both laughed.

Bazza rubbed his forehead and took a measured sip:

“Aren’t you blokes a bit worried about this coming summer?”

Raised eyebrows and stares at Bazza:

“You know it has been a catastrophic summer in the Northern Hemisphere. I’m pretty worried.”

Mick and Ron synchronised schooner sips and both shook their heads.

Mick lowered his voice: “You have gone a bit soft, Bazza. A bit of extra slip-slop-slap and you will be right. Shout yourself a decent hat as well.”

Ron nodded his head:

“No need to worry, Bazza. If it gets too hot, just crank up the air conditioning, grab a coldie from the fridge and watch the cricket. She’ll be right!”

Mick’s grin widened:

“And don't forget to stock up the fridge in the garage, Bazza, and turn it up to high."

Mick and Ron clinked glasses:

“Yeah, she’ll be right, Bazza!”

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW.