Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN SHOP
Media News

Vale Mungo MacCallum — a true progressive voice gone

By | | comments |
Mungo MacCallum was not just a valued contributor to IA but one of Australia's most respected journalists (Screenshot via YouTube)

Independent Australia founder and director David Donovan pays tribute to one of this country's most valued journalists, Mungo MacCallum.

VERY SAD to hear that Mungo MacCallum has died. An Independent Australia contributor for years, I've known Mungo since my time as a director of the Republican Movement, a decade and some ago. A charming man, incredibly astute, brilliantly eloquent and utterly his own. Such a loss.

Mungo has two stories in our top nine over the last week and only announced his retirement on Monday. He kept writing right until the end. What a professional he was.

Mungo was part of the Bunyip aristocracy, as his family were offshoots of British aristocracy. His great-great-grandfather, William Charles Wentworth, came to the NSW colony in the early 1800s and stamped his mark as an explorer and politician, and as a father of the nation.

His family stamped its mark on this country. His father, also Mungo, was a pioneer of television nationally. His uncle, William Charles Wentworth IV, was a Liberal Party minister under Robert Menzies. Gough Whitlam described Mungo as “the tall, bearded descendant of lunatic aristocrats”.

But, despite his family being known generally for its Right-wing views, Mungo was from a different cloth. A true progressive, Mungo cut his teeth on the alternative Nation Review — the journalistic cradle of so many fearless reporters and the model for Independent Australia.

Mungo is a journalist such as Australia has very seldom seen and may never see again. Irascible, incorruptible, totally truthful, fiercely independent and completely in command of every tool in his trade, Mungo MacCallum was exceptional. Vale Mungo, your legacy will long live on.

MUNGO MACCALLUM: That's all she wrote
MUNGO MACCALLUM: That's all she wrote

Acclaimed veteran journalist Mungo MacCallum is retiring from his life's work. IA is grateful for Mungo's contributions over a long period of time and wish him the best going forward.

You can follow IA founder and director Dave Donovan on Twitter @davrosz.

Related Articles

 

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
LITERATURE MEDIA LIFE & ARTS
Mungo MacCallum journalism Independent Australia Bunyip aristocracy William Charles Wentworth William Charles Wentworth IV Gough Whitlam Nation Review progressive David Donovan
Recent articles by David Donovan
Vale Mungo MacCallum — a true progressive voice gone

Independent Australia founder and director David Donovan pays tribute to one of ...  
Scott Morrison is not a prick

Many people seem to think Morrison is a good leader. Others think he is a prick. ...  
Rudd's News Corp petition pushes Murdoch's minions into meltdown

In its gormless retaliation to Rudd's petition for a media Royal Commission, News ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate