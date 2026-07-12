Vale Derryn Hinch — the man who named them and shamed them

I took this photo of a "reflective" Derryn Hinch while he was fronting the Midday Show in 1994.

An unflinching journalist, broadcaster and former senator, Hinch passed away on Friday, 10 July.

A stubborn campaigner for child sexual assault victims, the so-called "human headline" stood by his personal brand of justice for paedophiles, serving a 50-day gaol sentence in 2014 for breaching a suppression order.

It was not the first time the controversial public figure had been locked up for naming and shaming.

In 1987, Hinch served 12 days in prison for contempt of court after he 'publicly revealed paedophile Roman Catholic priest Michael Charles Glennon's prior conviction while a trial was still pending'.

Hinch was candid. And contentious. He will be missed by many.

Vale Derryn Hinch.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.