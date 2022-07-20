SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Technology Analysis

Users in control as streaming giants dominate TV market

By | | comments |
Digital streaming platforms have rendered traditional broadcast TV almost obsolete (Screenshot via YouTube)

As traditional broadcast TV fades into obscurity, digital services offer plenty of reasons for consumers to keep up with new technology, writes Paul Budde.

OVER THE LAST 20 years, we have seen a dramatic change in the way we are using the TV. At the same time, the word “TV” has changed as well. It has split into two parts — the hardware and the content.

On the hardware side, we have seen a further split with set-top boxes, smart TVs, dongles for casting, mobile phones and tablets.

On the content side, there have been equally massive changes. The good old linear broadcasting service still exists but is now mainly used for news and live sport. While linear broadcasting is still used for a range of other entertainment and information services, they have received competition from on-demand services and new streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, Stan and YouTube, just to name a few of the major services.

Smart TVs are also increasingly offering access to streaming services and other app-based services.

Telstra partners with Fetch in bid to improve streaming potential
Telstra partners with Fetch in bid to improve streaming potential

Telstra is hoping to improve its presence in the video streaming market with a stake in Fetch TV.

Local aggregation services like Fetch and Telstra TV are competing with global aggregators like Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire in the device market.

Mobile-based video content has also become a major development with its own unique content. TikTok is a good example of this. A Venture Insights report into consumer behaviour and future intentions in Australia/New Zealand markets focusing on mobile media has found that 32% of Australians and 31% of New Zealanders watch mobile video every day.

So, it is clear that we have seen a major disintegration of the traditional broadcasting services. Most of the developments that are mentioned above are most likely set to continue and who knows what else might be around the corner in the way of video-based content?

We will also start seeing consolidation. Partnerships are being developed rather than companies starting with their own streaming or set-top box services. A good example in Australia is Telstra migrating their Telstra TV base to the Fetch service and acquiring 51% of the Fetch business.

Traditional services such as broadcasting will continue; this is also the case with subscription-based services using set-top boxes. But these services are no longer growing. One of the developments here will be smart TVs, which will increasingly incorporate more streaming services and apps.

Foxtel struggling in the streaming market
Foxtel struggling in the streaming market

Foxtel has been struggling and is continuing to struggle in the video streaming market.

Nevertheless, there are plenty of obstacles here that will make it difficult for these devices becoming dominant in all of the new video-based services. First, there are many different TV set manufacturers all with their own propriety operating service, there is no interoperability whatsoever.

Updating these TV-based apps is also a problem. And as those TVs are growing in size, other devices are still needed to satisfy the demand of the users.

But there is no doubt that smart TVs are going to increasingly play a more important role in the content market. This is going to make it more difficult for smaller players to negotiate their place on these TV sets.

The winners are the users. They now have a range of options to get the content they want. However, these users don’t have endless budgets and with increased inflation, there is pressure on household budgets. Users have become more skilled in using the various services and will move from one streaming service to another on a monthly basis rather than subscribing to all of them.

This is limiting the growth in streaming services and as a result, this will further lead to consolidation and partnerships as I mentioned above. Those companies who do have a good understanding of what consumers expect from a user-experience point of view are going to stay ahead.

Another interesting development is how the various players will integrate advertising; it is not a matter of if but when this will happen. Netflix and Disney+ are set to introduce advertising tiers later this year and others will follow. The initial aim might be to push users to higher subscription models in order to maintain an add-free service. On the other hand, they might be able to attract the lower end of the market to an ad-based service at lower subscription rates.

In other words, there is plenty of action in the broadcasting/video-based entertainment market, which makes it an interesting place for the users — a far cry from the one-size-fits-all broadcasting services from the past.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

Jumping on the Australian video streaming boom
Jumping on the Australian video streaming boom

Digital video streaming is on the rise in Australia and changing the way we consume our entertainment.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
BUSINESS CONSUMERS TECHNOLOGY
DIGITAL TV streaming services smart TV set top box subscriptions Netflix Stan Amazon Prime Disney+ YouTube
Recent articles by Paul Budde
Users in control as streaming giants dominate TV market

As traditional broadcast TV fades into obscurity, digital services offer plenty of ...  
Cryptocurrency adding to problems of the modern internet

From increased cybercrime to excess power consumption, cryptocurrency is adding to ...  
Mobile telco industry in need of review

With Telstra's business model dominating the telecommunications market, it's time ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate