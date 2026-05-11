The gap between the words – "ISIS brides" – and the reality of a child asking in a broad Australian accent to go home from behind a wire fence in Syria is a gap the language is designed to prevent you from seeing, writes Wayne Hawkins.

LANGUAGE IS never neutral. Every word choice carries a verdict, and in the court of public opinion, the verdict usually lands before anyone has examined the evidence. Nowhere is this more visible – or more consequential – than in the two words that ended a debate before it began.

"ISIS brides"

Read that again slowly. "ISIS". The reader’s mind goes immediately to black flags, beheadings, mass executions, the most visceral terrorism of a generation. One word. Conviction complete.

Then "brides". Soft, romantic, almost fairy-tale. A woman who chose. A woman who went willingly to the altar of all of that. The story is told in two words, and it requires nothing further. Why would any decent person want a terrorist bride back?

That is precisely the point. That is exactly what the language was designed to do.

The framing didn’t emerge accidentally. It was adopted uniformly – across tabloids and broadsheets, across Left and Right outlets, across government press releases and parliamentary debates – because it was useful.

It allowed Western governments facing genuinely complex legal, moral, and humanitarian obligations to sidestep every one of them. You cannot have a serious conversation about citizenship rights, due process, international law, or the legal status of children in a Syrian detention camp if the headline has already told the audience who these people are.

Two words. Case closed. Next story.

What the language conceals is where it gets uncomfortable.

Many of the women described as "ISIS brides" were recruited as minors. Shamima Begum — the case that crystallised the debate in the United Kingdom — left the United Kingdom at 15. Fifteen.

She was groomed online, as teenagers are groomed, and travelled to a war zone. By the time Parliament was debating stripping her citizenship, she had lost three children and was stateless in a camp in northern Syria.

The “bride” framing made it possible to conduct that entire public debate without seriously acknowledging that a child had been radicalised, trafficked into a conflict zone, and was now being held legally accountable as a fully informed adult for decisions made at an age when she couldn’t legally buy a beer.

Australia’s cases follow similar patterns. Women who left as teenagers. Women who followed their husbands. Women who were themselves born into ISIS-controlled territory and had no meaningful choice at all. The “ISIS bride” label flattens every one of those circumstances into a single category that is politically convenient and legally dishonest.

Then there are the children

This is where the language does its most corrosive work, because the children are not brides. They are not ISIS. They had no ideology, no agency, no choice in where they were born or who their parents were. Many hold Australian citizenship.

Many were born to Australian citizens, which under international law confers rights that are not contingent on their mother’s choices, their father’s crimes, or the political difficulty their existence creates for a government that would prefer they remain someone else’s problem.

Listen to these children speak, and the entire framing collapses in an instant. They are not talking about caliphates or ideology. They are talking about wanting to go home. Wanting to see their grandparents. Wanting to go back to school. Wanting, in the language of perfectly ordinary Australian children, something as mundane as a meat pie.

That is what a “terrorist bride’s” child sounds like. Like any other Australian kid. Because that is what they are.

The gap between those two words – "ISIS brides" – and the reality of a child asking in a broad Australian accent to go home from behind a wire fence in Syria is not a gap the language is designed to bridge. It is a gap the language is designed to prevent you from seeing.

Stripping citizenship without charge, without trial, without due process is something Australia would condemn without hesitation if another government did it. Leaving children stateless in detention camps because their mother’s political toxicity makes repatriation inconvenient is a breach of international obligations that Australia has signed and largely ignored.

These are not radical positions. They are the basic requirements of a legal system that applies equally, regardless of how effectively the tabloid framing has pre-loaded public contempt.

Language doesn’t just describe a situation. It determines which questions get asked and which ones never surface at all.

"ISIS Brides" asked one question – why would we want them back – and made every other question invisible. The citizenship of children. The age of radicalisation. The absence of a trial. The presence of international law.

Two words. An entire moral and legal framework, buried.

That is not reporting. That is a verdict.

And in a country that still claims to believe in the presumption of innocence, we should be uncomfortable with how completely and how quietly we accepted it.

Wayne Hawkins is a small business owner in Hobart, Tasmania, and an independent candidate for the federal seat of Clark at the 2028 Election.

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