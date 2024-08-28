SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Transforming AI: The emergence of ethical biocomputing

Scientists are pushing new boundaries of biology and technology (Screenshot via YouTube)

Artificial intelligence is paving the way for advancements in biocomputing, where the human brain is key to the next level of technology. Paul Budde reports.

PREDICTIONS INDICATE that within the next three years, artificial intelligence (AI) capacity will grow exponentially, with no signs of slowing down. As neuroscience and molecular biology unravel more about the human brain, our understanding of consciousness and cognitive processes is expected to deepen significantly. 

This evolving understanding calls for new metaphors and narratives in neurology and biology that better reflect current scientific insights. Recent advancements reveal that human consciousness, intricately linked to genetic and molecular processes like ribonucleic acid (RNA), is far more complex than previously imagined. 

The prospect of synthetic consciousness looms on the far horizon (2050-2100), as we continue to explore the fundamental mechanisms of human emotions and consciousness. Scientists are already integrating human stem cells into brain organoids, a critical step towards understanding and potentially replicating cognitive processes. 

Brain organoids, cultivated from stem cells, mimic aspects of the human brain's functionality, including learning and memory. These biocomputing systems represent a significant departure from traditional silicon-based AI, offering capabilities that could surpass current technological limitations. 

What are brain organoids? 

Brain organoids are miniature brain tissues grown in laboratory settings from stem cells. They simulate various functions of the human brain and are pivotal in the development of biocomputing technologies. 

Brainoware exemplifies a biohybrid computing system that integrates brain organoids with AI. Through electrodes, Brainoware facilitates unsupervised learning in organoids, enhancing capabilities such as speech recognition with impressive efficiency gains. 

Organoid intelligence (OI) strives to enhance biocomputing by leveraging brain organoids. These systems promise superior performance and energy efficiency compared to traditional computing methods. OI's applications span from neurological research and disorder treatments to complex computational tasks. 

Ethical considerations 

The development of biocomputing and OI prompts critical ethical deliberations, particularly concerning the consciousness and ethical treatment of brain organoids. Anticipatory governance involving experts and the public is essential to ensure responsible and ethical advancements aligned with societal values. 

Future prospects 

While current biocomputing systems like Brainoware may not yet surpass traditional AI in accuracy, their potential to learn, adapt and perform tasks with minimal energy consumption heralds a transformative era. Continued technological advancements and ethical oversight promise to redefine AI capabilities and illuminate new avenues in neuroscience and medical science. 

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

