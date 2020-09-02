Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Technology Analysis

The success of telehealth

By | | comments
Telehealth has emerged as a popular way to have consultations with medical practitioners (image via YouTube)

COVID-19 has proved a catalyst in transforming telehealth services, writes Paul Budde.

THERE ARE many health care needs that can only be successfully addressed in face-to-face visits with health practitioners. It is necessary to see a medical practitioner when we need to discuss private health issues in detail, to canvass different health or treatment options and to assess our health.

Having said this, there are many other situations that only require a telephone call. Results of blood test without complications, simple over the phone advice, follow up checkups and other minor issues can be handled by telehealth in a much more efficient and cost-effective way. This could account for as much as 20-30% of all health care consultations, imagine what such a transformation can do for the health care system.

At an interesting Telehealth Zoom Conference organised by Telsoc, Professor Anthony Smith revealed some very interesting health-related statistics. Here are some to illustrate what happened when telehealth was made available to all Australians.

Telecommuting to be tested during COVID-19 pandemic
Telecommuting to be tested during COVID-19 pandemic

With more and more people being isolated and working from home, the nation's broadband infrastructure is about to be put to the test.

Before COVID-19, telehealth was provided annually in a few hundred thousand cases. Since March this year, close to 18 million telehealth consultations have been conducted.

In 2009, as part of building a vision for the NBN, several ministerial discussions with industry CEOs were organised. The aim was to build support for the NBN as a tool for social and economic benefit. We discussed with the various ministers and their advisers the benefits the NBN had to offer to sectors such as agriculture, health care and education. 

We suggested to them collaboration between departments to reap the horizontal benefits that the NBN could provide to our economy and society.

At the time, former Minister for Finance and Deregulation Lindsay Tanner said something quite memorable. In a meeting, we discussed the social and economic benefits of e-health. Tanner laughed loudly when he said something along the lines of “good luck with e-health trying to convince the 1,500 plus silos in healthcare to use telehealth services as that would mean for all of these silos to work together".

While progress has been made, it was limited to very small market segments and often is based on expensive technology setups. These frequently proved to be cumbersome to use for both patients and practitioners. Another problem was that there was a lot of resistance from the practitioners as they feared a reduction in their income if people started to use telehealth.

COVID-19 will change our use of online services — for better
COVID-19 will change our use of online services — for better

The players in the telecommunications industry have decisively reacted to the COVID-19 crisis.

For over a decade very little happened on any large scale. Then COVID-19 hit and within a few months, we have made more progress in telehealth (and teleworking and tele-education) than in the previous decades (the first serious large scale attempts to introduce telehealth date back to the 1990s).

The changes are happening across the medical field.  Within six months, allied health service went from virtually no telehealth whatsoever to 5% of services are now based on telehealth, equalling 54,000 consultations. Psychiatric consultations grew from around 3% to 33% now based on telehealth.

People avoided the complexity of sophisticated services in the previous decade. Close to 90-95% of the 17.5 million telehealth consultations in the first five months took place using the telephone. Both young and old are using it. What this means is enormous time and cost efficiency. Practitioners can provide more services and they can do this from their homes. Patients save costs on travel, parking, taking time off work and sheer convenience.

With now basic telehealth established in Australia, we can start looking at value-added services. During the pandemic, more and more people have also become used to video conferencing, especially services such as Zoom, Skype, WhatsApp. With this experience, health professionals can now more efficiently add this to their toolset.

Harnessing technology to connect us and grow the economy
Harnessing technology to connect us and grow the economy

There certainly is a lot of interest in machine-to-machine communication (M2M) and the internet of things (IoT).

Medical Practitioners were also reluctant to use telehealth technologies and within the last six months, this has changed. Practitioners including allied service providers, nurses, GP's and specialists, are now far more confident to use telehealth technologies. They can even add extra services at an extra charge. Many people will be happy to pay a bit extra for the convenience.

It will be interesting to see if the Government will grab this opportunity and use the telehealth momentum to build solid policies around it. Professor Smith and his colleagues have already provided a range of suggestions. This would also assist in building a telehealth knowledge base and industry.

China is already well advanced in offering telehealth services and is rapidly building an industry around it. It would be timely for the Australian Government to embrace telehealth.

So far, it looks like the Australian Government is more interested in looking on how to best rollback telehealth rather than embracing it.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
BUSINESS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIFE & ARTS
Telehealth Paul Budde NBN technology innovation #auspol COVID-19 #COVID-19 health medicine
Recent articles by Paul Budde
The success of telehealth

COVID-19 has proved a catalyst in transforming telehealth services, writes Paul ...  
Telstra is going on to take the NBN monopoly

In a reversal of events, Telstra, being the former telecoms monopoly, is trying to ...  
Smart cities moving into the 5G network

With the 5G network getting closer, it's time to look at the benefits of integra ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate