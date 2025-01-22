The humble spreadsheet is about to get a whole lot smarter

Spreadsheets are about to be given an AI overhaul, but while it will make working with them easier we need to be cautious about our reliance on automation, writes Paul Budde.

LAST WEEK, I provided some key ICT predictions for 2025 and artificial intelligence (AI) featured very high in that article. All sorts of high-level and highly impactive developments are most certainly going to happen for sure.

But a little bit closer to Earth, what many people will personally experience is the massive changes it will cause to the incredibly popular spreadsheet. They have been a cornerstone of data management and analysis for decades, with Microsoft Excel leading the charge.

As of 2024, Excel boasts an estimated user base of 1.1 billion people worldwide, underscoring its enduring relevance in both professional and personal contexts.

Yet, for all their usefulness, spreadsheets have largely remained a manual tool — requiring users to wrangle data, write formulas and build charts painstakingly from scratch. But that’s all about to change. Thanks to AI, the humble spreadsheet is poised to transform into a dynamic, intelligent assistant, revolutionising how we work with data.

At its core, AI is about making tasks easier, faster, and smarter, and spreadsheets are no exception. Imagine this: Instead of tediously inputting rows and columns of numbers, you could simply describe what you need and the spreadsheet would do the rest. Need last quarter’s sales data summarised? Just ask. Spotted a dip in revenue but not sure why? AI could analyse the data, find patterns and suggest possible reasons without you lifting a finger.

For years, spreadsheets have been static tools — great for storing and calculating data, but frustratingly passive. AI promises to breathe life into them, transforming them from passive data holders into active collaborators. Predictive insights, for instance, will allow spreadsheets to look at past trends and offer forecasts. It won’t just tell you how your business performed last month; it will predict how it’s likely to perform next month, complete with actionable recommendations.

But the real game-changer will be how we interact with these intelligent tools. Forget memorising complex formulas or searching endlessly for that one rogue error. With AI, you’ll be able to chat with your spreadsheet. Want to know which region saw the highest sales? Ask the question in plain English, and the answer will appear instantly. Need to adjust prices but unsure how it will impact profits? AI could simulate multiple scenarios and show you the outcomes. It’s as if your spreadsheet becomes a personal data analyst, always at your side.

Of course, the implications go beyond convenience. AI will help reduce errors, a common issue when working with large datasets. It will flag inconsistencies, suggest corrections and ensure the numbers add up, all without you needing to double-check.

And for those who work in teams, collaboration will become a breeze. AI can track changes, summarise updates and even mediate conflicts in data inputs, making teamwork smoother and more efficient.

Yet, as exciting as this transformation is, it raises an important question: will AI make us too reliant on automation? There’s a risk that as spreadsheets grow smarter, users could lose touch with the basics of data management. It’s crucial to remember that AI, for all its intelligence, is only as good as the data it’s given and the humans guiding it. Understanding the fundamentals of spreadsheets will still matter, even as AI takes over the heavy lifting.

Ultimately, the spreadsheet revolution isn’t about replacing human intelligence, it’s about enhancing it. By removing tedious, time-consuming tasks, AI frees us to focus on what really matters: drawing insights, making decisions and driving innovation. The humble spreadsheet is about to become a whole lot smarter and for those ready to embrace the change, the possibilities are endless.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

