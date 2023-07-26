Telstra cuts hundreds of jobs amid growing challenges

Telstra has announced the job cuts will happen in its business division and won't affect retail staff (Screenshot via YouTube)

Facing stagnant revenue growth, telco giant Telstra has axed 500 jobs in an effort to cut costs. Paul Budde reports.

TELSTRA HAS once again made headlines with its announcement of a significant workforce reduction. The company revealed plans to cut approximately 500 jobs as part of its cost-cutting initiative, marking the first major round of redundancies under the leadership of CEO Vicki Brady.

These measures are aligned with Telstra's T25 strategy, aimed at streamlining operations, enhancing efficiency and positioning the company for sustained competitiveness while achieving its customer-centric goals.

The telecommunications industry, both in Australia and globally, has been facing numerous challenges over the last few decades. The rapid advancement of new technologies, such as 3G, 4G, 5G and Low Earth Orbit satellites, has indeed provided telcos with more efficient ways to offer better services at lower costs. While these advancements have brought benefits to consumers and the industry, they have also triggered a shift in workforce requirements.

Many incumbents in the telecommunications sector, including Telstra, have been struggling to maintain profitability in the face of stagnant revenue growth. Prominent announcements about the potential revenue opportunities brought by the next generation of technologies have not materialised as expected. It has become evident that the introduction of new products, such as 5G, is not the ultimate solution to bolster telcos' profits.

As the industry continues to grapple with these challenges, telcos have recognised the need to focus on cost-saving measures to ensure financial viability. Automation and technological efficiencies have proven to be vital tools in achieving this goal. However, it is important to note that while technology can replace certain jobs or processes, it can also create new roles and opportunities that were not previously possible.

In Telstra's case, the company has made clear that the current job cuts are not affecting its consumer teams, which serve customers in various capacities. Instead, the majority of the targeted job reductions are concentrated within the enterprise business division. This strategic approach ensures that customer service remains unaffected while optimising the company's operations.

Some industry commentators have speculated about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on job cuts in the future. While AI undoubtedly holds transformative potential, it is too early to attribute the current workforce reduction at Telstra to AI. Implementing AI on a larger scale will require careful planning and testing to identify the areas where it can be effectively utilised.

Moreover, looking beyond workforce reductions, Telstra is also focusing on divesting infrastructure assets to further streamline its operations. The company's brand power remains a significant asset. As it continues to separate its infrastructure and services businesses, it is exploring partnerships with other players in the industry, such as TPG and SpaceLink, to reduce costs and strengthen its competitive position.

These developments also bring attention to the role of regulatory bodies like the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC). As the industry landscape evolves from infrastructure-based competition to service-centric competition, the ACCC's policies will need to adapt to foster fair competition, consumer choice and improved service quality at affordable prices. Any changes to these policies must prioritise the interests of consumers and prevent the concentration of market dominance among a select few players.

Telstra's ongoing transformation is emblematic of the broader challenges and opportunities faced by the telecommunications industry. As technology continues to evolve and reshape the sector, companies like Telstra must remain agile and adaptive to maintain competitiveness and meet customer demands.

By striking a balance between cost-cutting measures and investment in innovative solutions, telcos can navigate these changes successfully and secure a sustainable future in the dynamic world of telecommunications.

The Aussie telco has slashed hundreds of jobs in the first brutal round of job cuts in a bid to cut back on costs.https://t.co/ZR15NdZF7i — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) July 20, 2023

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

