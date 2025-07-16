Telecoms industry welcomes Amazon alternative to Elon's Starlink

The telecoms industry desperately needs competition with Musk's Starlink, so it has welcomed NBN Co's indication to use Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' low Earth orbit satellite system, writes Paul Budde.

A FEW YEARS BACK, I started to talk about rapid expansion of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations is reshaping the global digital communications landscape. With satellite numbers surging nearly tenfold in a decade, LEO-based connectivity has become a dominant force in space-based telecommunications. Back in February, I mentioned the Government’s initiative to also use satellite for voice-based services such as 000.

However, alongside this remarkable growth, I have also highlighted a set of challenges and considerations that will define the sustainability and effectiveness of these systems in the coming years. Last time I addressed a range of political issues — this time I would like to go a bit more into the technical issues.

Market drivers and technological advancements

In several of my previous articles on LEO satellite systems and initiatives like Starlink, I've highlighted how advances in satellite miniaturisation and a flood of venture capital investment are fuelling this boom. In relation to Australia, the service now has around 250,000 subscribers.

The industry has seen a dramatic increase in funding, particularly over the past five years, accelerating the deployment of vast satellite networks. Unlike traditional geostationary satellites, which provide coverage from fixed positions high above Earth, LEO satellites operate in much closer proximity, creating dynamic, interconnected networks that enable low-latency broadband services on a global scale.

NBN Co also indicated it will start using LEOs to follow up on its current geostationary satellites. It has indicated the use of the Kuiper system as it will be launched by Jeff Bezos (chief executive of Amazon). This also addresses an issue I mentioned previously — the industry desperately needs competition with Starlink.

The shift to LEOs is primarily driven by the growing demand for high-speed, low-latency internet, especially in underserved and remote regions in Australia and elsewhere in the world.

As I have noted previously, the early focus on Earth observation and remote sensing has given way to an emphasis on telecommunications, with broadband services seeing exponential growth. Farmers in Australia are one of the main beneficiaries of these new developments. As legacy television and satellite-based broadcasting decline, LEO constellations are increasingly positioned to serve as the backbone of future global connectivity.

The military also increasingly depends on LEO systems — Starlink is used by the Australian Defence Force.

But now to the more technical issues.

Architectural complexities and spectrum management

Unlike traditional satellite systems, LEO constellations require intricate network designs to maintain coverage and service reliability. These new structures must contend with real-world complexities, including atmospheric drag, orbital instability and the ever-present challenge of collision avoidance in increasingly crowded orbital lanes.

One of the critical issues accompanying this boom is the allocation and management of the radio frequency spectrum. With a finite number of available frequencies, ensuring coexistence between competing constellations and preventing signal interference is a growing concern.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) plays a crucial role in coordinating frequency allocations and balancing the needs of commercial operators while safeguarding equitable access to spectrum resources for all nations. Without robust governance, the risk of spectrum congestion and operational conflicts between LEO providers could hinder the long-term viability of these systems.

Challenges of sustainability and orbital congestion

While the promise of LEO-based connectivity is undeniable, the sheer number of satellites being launched presents significant sustainability risks.

Orbital debris, an issue that I have discussed in the context of Starlink's rapid deployment, is now exacerbated by the mass deployment of satellites in low Earth orbits. While natural atmospheric drag serves as a partial mitigating factor, more comprehensive solutions for deorbiting defunct satellites and reducing space junk accumulation are, as mentioned above, much needed.

Interestingly, Starlink has recently retired 800 of its first satellites by burning them in the Earth's stratosphere. This will become a recurring event, with thousands of satellites needing to be retired after approximately five years of service. We don’t yet know what the impact of this will be and what the risks are.

The road ahead — balancing growth with responsibility

The trajectory of LEO satellite constellations remains highly promising, offering the potential to bridge the digital divide and revolutionise global communications. However, as I have consistently argued, the industry's continued success will depend on a commitment to responsible deployment practices, sustainable orbital management and international cooperation on spectrum allocation.

As competition intensifies and new entrants seek to carve out their share of the market, regulators and policymakers must work to ensure that growth does not come at the cost of long-term viability. On top of that, we have the massively increased risk of cyber warfare. The next decade will be crucial in determining whether LEO networks truly fulfil their promise as a transformative force in global connectivity or succumb to the very challenges they create.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy, Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

