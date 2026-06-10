Telcos: Australia's greatest infrastructure success under attack

Australians are receiving more value from telecommunications than ever before. (cottonbro studio | Pexels)

Telecommunications are often a political football; media and public debate focus on failures, risking the oversight of one of the most remarkable infrastructure success stories in modern Australian history, writes Paul Budde.

AUSTRALIA'S TELECOMMUNICATIONS industry has a reputation problem.

Mention telecommunications in the media and the discussion quickly turns to outages, data breaches, dropped calls, customer complaints or the latest regulatory intervention. The industry's public image has become one of failure rather than achievement.

Some of this criticism is justified. The Optus outage, the Triple Zero disruption, major data breaches and several cases of poor consumer practices have damaged public confidence. Trust, once lost, is difficult to regain.

Yet the public debate has become so focused on failures that we risk overlooking one of the most remarkable infrastructure success stories in modern Australian history.

Over the past three decades, telecommunications and digital technologies have fundamentally transformed the way Australians live, work and interact. From online banking and digital government services to remote work, telehealth, streaming entertainment, online education and e-commerce, virtually every aspect of modern life now depends on digital connectivity.

The irony is that the better telecommunications perform, the less visible they become.

Nobody writes headlines about millions of successful calls, messages and data transactions occurring every hour. Telecommunications only becomes news when something goes wrong. A major outage lasting several hours dominates the news cycle, while the billions of successful network interactions occurring every day remain invisible.

This creates a distorted public perception.

The reality is that Australia's telecommunications infrastructure is among the most sophisticated in the world. Mobile coverage reaches vast and sparsely populated regions. Broadband services connect households across a continent-sized country. International submarine cables link Australia to global markets and information networks. Data centres, cloud platforms and increasingly artificial intelligence services all rely on this infrastructure.

Importantly, Australians are receiving more value from telecommunications than ever before.

While housing, energy, education and many other essential services have risen dramatically in cost, telecommunications has largely moved in the opposite direction. Consumers today receive vastly greater speeds, capacity and functionality than they did a decade ago, often at comparatively lower real costs.

Consider the smartphone alone. A device that fits in a pocket now combines the functions of a telephone, television, newspaper, camera, navigation system, music player, banking terminal and office workstation. Yet few people stop to think about the networks that make all of this possible.

At the same time, the telecommunications landscape is becoming far more complex.

For most of the 20th Century, governments could regulate communications through clearly defined national systems. Today, smartphones, cloud services, artificial intelligence platforms, medical monitoring devices, and low Earth orbit satellite networks increasingly operate beyond the traditional telecommunications framework.

This raises important questions about digital sovereignty. As more essential services depend on global platforms and infrastructure outside Australia's direct control, telecommunications is no longer simply a utility. It has become a strategic foundation for national resilience, economic productivity and technological independence.

Yet despite this growing importance, telecommunications is often treated as a political football.

The National Broadband Network (NBN) became one of the most bitterly contested infrastructure projects in Australian history. Rather than being viewed as a nation-building initiative, it became a symbol of partisan conflict. The same pattern continues today. Every outage becomes a political opportunity. Every failure generates calls for additional regulation. Every consumer issue becomes evidence that the entire industry is somehow broken.

Of course, accountability is essential. Telecommunications has become critical national infrastructure. Australians rightly expect reliability, security and transparency.

But regulation alone is not a strategy.

Australia also needs a conversation about the positive role telecommunications plays in national productivity, innovation and economic growth. This is becoming even more important as the country enters the era of artificial intelligence, smart infrastructure and increasingly digital public services.

In many respects, telecommunications has become the nervous system of modern society.

The industry must continue rebuilding trust through reliable services, better customer outcomes and stronger security. But governments and policymakers also need to recognise that telecommunications is not merely another industry seeking favourable treatment. It is foundational infrastructure upon which almost every other sector increasingly depends.

Criticism is necessary. Accountability is essential.

But so is perspective.

If Australia wants to remain competitive, resilient and secure in the digital age, the debate can no longer be limited to outages and complaints. We also need to recognise the extraordinary contribution telecommunications has made to Australia's prosperity and the increasingly strategic role it will play in our future.

That achievement deserves recognition alongside the criticism.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy, Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

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