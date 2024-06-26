Submarine cable network to make Australia a digital world leader

New submarine cable routes will see Australia become a pivotal hub for global infrastructure (Screenshot via YouTube)

The unveiling of Subcom's comprehensive plans for new submarine cable routes heralds a significant milestone in Australia's telecommunications landscape.

These plans, outlined in marine survey submissions, unveil a grand vision to interconnect the western and eastern coasts of Australia, potentially extending to India. The scale of these ambitions surpasses previous expectations, hinting at a broader network than initially envisaged.

The documentation delineates proposals for two major cable systems: “Australia West” and “Australia East”. These systems aim to enhance connectivity by establishing crucial landing points in key Australian cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, the Sunshine Coast, Perth and Darwin. Notably, Christmas Island emerges as a pivotal hub in Subcom's Australia West filing, amplifying its strategic significance.

Collaboration between various stakeholders, including industry giants like Google and other hyperscalers, underscores the growing interest in fortifying connections between Australia and Asia. The emphasis on west coast connections underscores their strategic importance in facilitating seamless connectivity across the region.

Moreover, Subcom's filings suggest potential links to India, signifying the emergence of new transcontinental connections. This aligns with broader trends in the industry, as companies seek to diversify routes and strengthen international connectivity to support burgeoning demands.

However, in an opinion piece in CommsDay, Grahame Lynch argues that the surge in submarine cable builds raises pertinent questions about sustainability and demand. With Australia's relatively small population and GDP share, concerns arise regarding the utilisation of the projected capacity. Nevertheless, the involvement of major hyperscalers and national security considerations underscores the strategic significance of these investments.

Lynch further mentions that Australia is poised to emerge as a pivotal player in the global telecommunications landscape, particularly in facilitating the processing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) services. The country's political stability, robust infrastructure and burgeoning connectivity make it an attractive destination for hyperscale companies seeking to expand their AI capabilities.

Despite the potential benefits, the venture is not without its challenges. Compliance hurdles, environmental considerations and the dominance of a few key players in the submarine cable market pose significant obstacles. Moreover, concerns about transparency and disclosure regarding project stakeholders warrant attention to ensure accountability and mitigate potential risks.

Australia's submarine cable expansion represents a transformative leap towards enhancing global connectivity and positioning the country as a vital hub in the digital economy. However, addressing regulatory challenges and ensuring transparency will be critical in realising the full potential of these investments.

Australia's role as an AI hub, coupled with its strategic geographical location, makes it an attractive destination for tech companies looking to expand their operations. With the right infrastructure and regulatory frameworks in place, Australia can capitalise on its strengths to become a global leader in AI innovation.

The significance of submarine cable investments extends beyond mere connectivity. Lynch also concludes that these projects lay the groundwork for future technological advancements and economic growth, positioning Australia as a key player in the digital age. As such, policymakers and industry stakeholders must work collaboratively to ensure that these investments yield maximum benefits for the country and its citizens.

It is exciting to see that Australia's submarine cable expansion represents a pivotal moment in its journey towards becoming a global leader in telecommunications and technology. By embracing innovation and fostering collaboration, Australia can unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable growth in the digital economy.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.