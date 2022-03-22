Sorry...no news today, we're #WaitingOnZuck

No news today: Independent Australia is joining other small independent news outlets in a news freeze for 22 March, #WaitingOnZuck.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has failed to pay for the independent journalism that he and his businesses have benefitted from for years.

The News Media Bargaining Code, introduced by the Australian Government (courtesy of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg) in March 2021, was supposed to address this obscene power imbalance. But Zuck has failed to come to the table, making secret deals that exacerbate the massive competitive disadvantage, badly impacting the “little guys” of this vital industry — our small and medium publishers.

Can you help? Visit the #WaitingOnZuck website – waitingonzuck.com – and download an action kit, email Josh Frydenberg or try your luck contacting Mark Zuckerberg.

To learn more about the campaign, click HERE.

