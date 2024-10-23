Race to the moon for a business boom

Opportunity waits for no one, businesses must position themselves to ride the lunar wave — the moon is beckoning, writes Paul Budde.

THE MOON, our celestial neighbour, has long fascinated humanity.

From the Apollo Missions to recent robotic landers, our exploration of the lunar surface has provided invaluable scientific insights.

Now, a new paradigm is emerging — the Moon-as-a-Service (MaaS) business model. Let’s delve into this transformative approach and its implications for commercial space ventures.

Government and military organisations are poised to be major drivers of MaaS adoption. Why? Because MaaS models optimise costs during both the development and service stages.

NASA’s recent selection of companies like Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab to develop lunar terrain vehicles (LTVs) exemplifies this strategic shift.

These milestone-based contracts – valued at a staggering $4.6 billion – aim to mitigate budget overruns historically associated with programs like Artemis. But beyond cost savings, they also create vast commercial opportunities in lunar exploration.

Collaboration is key in the lunar economy. Programs like Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS), Human Landing System (HLS), and Lunar Cargo Transportation and Landing by Soft Touchdown (LCNS) exemplify this approach.

Despite delays and setbacks — NASA’s strategic financial, technical, and regulatory frameworks ensure realistic budgets, risk management, and a conducive environment for safety and economic growth.

NASA’s initiatives in low Earth orbit (LEO) and its recognition of MaaS models underscore a critical shift. This model is particularly suitable for lunar endeavours, allowing access to advanced technology with minimal upfront investment.

By outsourcing and co-developing technology with private sector experts, NASA aims to foster a sustainable lunar economy. Their indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity CLPS contracts – capped at $2.6 billion through 2028 – highlight this approach.

Significant contracts with commercial entities like Astrobotic Technology, ICON, Redwire Space, and Zeno Power further underscore NASA’s commitment to this strategic shift.

ICON’s Project Olympus – focusing on space-based construction systems – exemplifies steps toward minimising Earth resource dependency and fostering off-world industry growth.

Europe, too, is positioning itself to capitalise on the Moon’s untapped potential.

Initiatives like Argonaut and Moonlight aim to secure autonomy and collaboration with NASA. Despite funding challenges — the long-term outlook remains optimistic.

Europe’s strategic positioning and commitment to lunar exploration bode well for its participation in the evolving lunar economy.

As MaaS models solidify in capital-intensive and long-term lunar projects — commercial players are poised to establish robust market footholds. These models promise stable revenue, long-term contracts, and scalable capabilities.

While initial market demand is anchored in government and military sectors — commercial demand is expected to surge.

Infrastructure development and in-situ resource utilisation will be key growth areas.

Sustained lunar operations, enhanced reliability in transportation, position navigation and timing (PNT), and communication services will further entrench MaaS models in the lunar economy.

For commercial entities eyeing lunar opportunities, strategic adoption of MaaS models is crucial. Leveraging established infrastructure to support governmental, military, and commercial missions will be essential.

As the Moon beckons, businesses must position themselves to ride the lunar wave. The Moon-as-a-Service model is set to revolutionise lunar exploration.

Governmental and military demand, public-private partnerships, and strategic shifts by organisations like NASA are paving the way.

As we look to the skies, the Moon’s surface holds promise — and MaaS models are the vehicle to unlock its potential.

