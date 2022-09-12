Queen coverage highlights failure of media's duty

The passing of Queen Elizabeth was met by a singular narrative of the mainstream media, eager to shower her with praise and forgo criticism, writes Dr Tim Dunlop.

I WAS HAPPY to let the passing of Queen Elizabeth II go unremarked, to understand her death as an important moment, worthy of respect, even from those of us who were not monarchists.

My dedication to this proposition started to wane earlier than I thought it might as an unstoppable flood of drivel was released through the mainstream media, of individuals and institutions engaging not just in unseemly displays of forelock-tugging, but in active erasure of the experiences of colonised peoples around the world and the manufacture of a first draft of history that was insulting and misleading.

I couldn’t make up my mind which response was the most ridiculous. Was it the Herald Sun running a picture of a cloud that “looked like the Queen”? Or was it the Liberal member for Kew in Melbourne releasing a cringing press release swearing allegiance on behalf of his electorate?

And then came the endless demands for “civility” when in fact, a lot of the criticism I saw of the Queen, and more especially of the institution she represented and embodied, was civil, well-informed and completely reasonable. But as Dr Ingrid Matthews pointed out on Twitter, we were ‘not hearing any of that infamous balance on the wireless today’.