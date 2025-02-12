Progress and peril: Balancing technology's duality

While technology holds many advantages, it can also be harmful to mankind (Image via Freepik)

As society's dependence on technology grows, it's important to address both the pros and the cons of a digital world, writes Paul Budde.

THROUGHOUT HISTORY, technological innovation has been a driving force behind societal progress. It has reshaped the way we live, communicate and address challenges. Yet, like a double-edged sword, technology often carries unintended consequences that undermine its potential for good.

The nuclear bomb, the internet, social media and artificial intelligence (AI) all stand as prime examples of this duality, showcasing both the best and worst of humanity.

I find the development of nuclear technology to be a stark example. While the nuclear bomb symbolises unparalleled destruction, the same scientific advancements gave rise to nuclear energy — an efficient and clean source of power. In principle, nuclear energy could have become a cornerstone of sustainable development, yet its association with war and catastrophic risks has marred its reputation and limited its adoption.

Similarly, the advent of the internet was, in my view, a breakthrough for democracy and freedom. It enabled unprecedented access to information and empowered movements like the Arab Spring, where oppressed communities used digital platforms to mobilise and demand change.

Millions of people benefit daily from the internet through education, commerce, or communication. It has transformed society and continues to break down barriers.

Social media, an offspring of the internet revolution, further expanded the democratic potential of technology. It gave ordinary people a voice, bypassing traditional media controlled by governments and large corporations. Social media enabled grassroots movements, amplified marginalised voices and fostered global connections.

Yet, this same technology has been weaponised to spread misinformation, polarise societies and manipulate public opinion, often for profit or political gain.

AI represents the latest technological frontier, promising revolutionary contributions to human progress. With societies growing increasingly complex, AI is poised to assist in addressing critical issues such as climate change, healthcare and education. Its potential to revolutionise thought and problem-solving is unmatched.

However, the rapid development of AI also raises ethical concerns, from job displacement to the amplification of bias and surveillance.

The reality of technological misuse

While technology holds immense promise, the real world often reveals its darker side. Nations exploit these advancements for military dominance, corporations prioritise profits over societal welfare, and unethical actors leverage innovation to entrench inequality and disrupt democracy.

For example, shareholder-driven corporations have sought to dominate technological development, resulting in monopolies that stifle competition and prioritise short-term profits over long-term benefits.

I see this tension as part of a recurring historical pattern. In the Iron Age, swords were forged to kill, despite the metallurgical advances they represented. The Industrial Revolution propelled humanity into an era of mass production and urbanisation, yet it also exacerbated poverty, displaced workers and wreaked havoc on the environment.

The Information Revolution, initially hailed as a triumph of global connectivity and transparency, now faces scrutiny for undermining democratic values and social cohesion.

Navigating the duality of progress

What can we learn from this recurring pattern? The lesson, as I see it, is clear: technology, in itself, is neutral. It is the application, governance and ethical framework surrounding it that determines whether it serves humanity or harms it.

For technology to truly benefit society, it must be accompanied by robust ethical considerations, regulatory frameworks, and a commitment to equity and sustainability.

AI, for example, offers a unique opportunity to create systems that prioritise societal well-being. Transparent development processes, inclusive decision-making and accountability must guide its adoption. Similarly, the internet and social media require renewed attention to combat misinformation, prevent monopolistic practices and safeguard democratic values.

At the heart of this issue lies a fundamental question: how do we ensure that technological advancements align with humanity's collective interests rather than the narrow goals of a few? Achieving this balance requires collaboration across governments, corporations and civil society, fostering innovation while holding stakeholders accountable for the societal impacts of their actions.

Moving forward

The promise of technology is immense, but so is its peril. As we stand on the brink of new revolutions in AI, renewable energy and biotechnology, it is imperative to learn from the past. The tools we create must serve as instruments of progress, not weapons of division. History has shown us that humanity’s ingenuity can solve seemingly insurmountable challenges — if wielded responsibly.

In recognising the dual nature of technology, I believe we must strive to maximise its benefits while mitigating its harms. The future of technological progress depends on our ability to navigate this delicate balance and prioritise the collective good over short-term gain. Only then can we unlock the full potential of human innovation for a better, more equitable world.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

