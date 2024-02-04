SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Media News

Pro-Palestinian supporters under attack in Australia

By | | comments |
Pro-Palestinian protestors in Melbourne, Australia (image via YouTube)

The magazine Overland has been targeted for its solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

A discussion group that includes Australian writers, teachers and academics is campaigning to get an editor and academic sacked and funding withdrawn, in response to a literary journal’s publication of pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel articles.

Messages from a WhatsApp group, which were posted to X/Twitter by Evelyn Araluen, appear to show an “urgent call to action” against Jonathan Dunk, who co-edits Overland with Araluen.

The requests in the group appear to include asking for screenshots to use as evidence to support taking legal action against Dunk and the journal. Other comments posted by Araluen call for complaints to be made to Deakin University, where Araluen and Dunk are employed as academics, and also to Creative Victoria, which funds Overland.

On 9 November 2023, Dunk wrote a response to criticism for 'publishing a number of collective statements in solidarity with the Palestinian people'.

Quality over quantity: Reliable media sources on the Israel-Gaza war
Quality over quantity: Reliable media sources on the Israel-Gaza war

How far can you trust the media when it comes to the current conflict in the Middle East?

It was a furious piece of writing, noting that the criticisms were multiplying:

'... even as the State of Israel denies food, water and power to two million fucking people… even as ever more historians and human-rights lawyers explicitly call Israel’s response the genocide it is.'

Dunk’s anger was directed towards 'educated academics and artists' who refuse to acknowledge 'continuing and escalating violence'. He wrote that his co-editor, Evelyn Araluen, encouraged him to make a 'conciliatory gesture towards hope' by recognising the protest marches and the courage of progressive Jewish activists.

Araluen posted the screenshots of a series of leaked messages from the WhatsApp group on Thursday, saying she’s 'known for months that @OverlandJournal has been a target of this group'.

The author of the award-winning poetry book Dropbear also wrote:

'Just reminding us all that the only reason we can platform Palestine right now is because of the incredible courage and commitment of our writers.'

Writers who responded in support of Araluen and Overland included Muslim advocate Randa Abdel-Fattah who commented that 'one thing that stands out in the group chat is Zionists see solidarity with Indigenous people in ‘Australia as transactional, an opportunity to flex power, a bargaining chip'. The leaked messages included suggestions that Overland was influencing writers and called for a list of “follow-ups”, including Clementine Ford and Diversity Arts Australia.

Young people in the West stand in solidarity for a Gaza ceasefire
Young people in the West stand in solidarity for a Gaza ceasefire

The death toll in Gaza has now reached around 12,000.

The exposure of this WhatsApp group’s campaign follows the revelations that a Lawyers for Israel group discussed complaining to the ABC’s chair Ita Buttrose about Antoinette Lattouf, before the presenter’s contract was terminated. The ABC has since responded to Lattouf’s case for unfair dismissal by hiring a U.S. law firm to defend the case.

Overland’s online journal currently includes a 'Statement of solidarity with Palestine and call to action from Monash University staff, students and alumni'.

Overland also published an open letter to the Australian Government, signed by 'artists and cultural producers', demanding a ceasefire and an 'investigation into Israel’s egregious attacks and war crimes on Palestinians in Gaza'.

'Today, as the media wages a war against truth and strips this colonial project of its historical context, we have a unique responsibility to use our voice and artistic practices to say no more!', the letter said.

International leaders failing on Gaza crisis
International leaders failing on Gaza crisis

As world leaders fail to persuade Israel to cease the bombing of civilians, it's up to the international community to put pressure on its government to stop the slaughter.

Rosemary Sorensen was a newspaper books and arts journalist based in Melbourne, then Brisbane, before moving to regional Victoria where she founded Bendigo Writers Festival, which she directed for 13 years.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS MEDIA HUMAN RIGHTS
PALESTINE Gaza #auspol Israel-Hamas war war crimes Clementine Ford Rosemary Sorensen protests Overland WhatsApp
Share Article
Recent articles by Rosemary Sorensen
Pro-Palestinian supporters under attack in Australia

The magazine Overland has been targeted for its solidarity with the Palestinian ...  
Australians still hooked on Facebook despite repeated misdeeds

What would it take for 18 million Australians to stop using Facebook and Instagr ...  
ABC: What the Lattouf affair has revealed

The dismissal of presenter Antoinette Lattouf is but one facet of ABC management's ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate