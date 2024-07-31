POEM: Changing the words

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Changing the words

It takes most of our time,

shaping our days

for most of our lives —

relentless and constant as breathing…

And for most it’s a chore —

the black rock that hovers

like the threat of a storm,

at the tail end of Sunday

It’s the treadmill we plod

through five weary days

just hanging on

for the two-day respite

But always the thunder —

the thunder of Sunday

growling its warning,

relentless, constant as breathing

Luxury!

Five days! Weekend!

Constant hours, predictable life

I wish

Try and imagine

what life is like now

No constant pay slip

Same dollars each week

Meant to be spent on:

food rent petrol utilities

education (and they call it free)…

rego and doctors and RACV

Some aside for repairs

(and they all come together)

car plumbing

termites teeth

Even (god knows!) luxuries

a holiday, treats!

Remember —

we live in the Lucky Country!

And now, FLEXIBILITY!

How does it work? Helps me with childcare?

Come in when we need you

It may not be often and you’ll never know when…

But the bills are not flexible

They’re all too regular

and there’s the awful surprises —

and they all come together

Great for the bosses

Fits in with their needs

Their flexibility

Our precarity

Karen Throssell is an award-winning writer and poet who has had seven poetry collections published. Her poems have appeared in various journals and anthologies. She is the author of The Crime of not Knowing your Crime: Ric Throssell against ASIO.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

