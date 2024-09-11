Norway a world leader in broadband access

Norway boasts an impressive telecommunications infrastructure in both home and mobile broadband access. Paul Budde reports from the land of digital domination itself.

HELLO FROM NORWAY, where over 70% of households are now connected to fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) or fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks. I am using the opportunity to provide an overview of developments in this northern country with its beautiful fjords and stunning landscape. Everything is digital here — parking, shopping, museums, trains, you name it.

It's no wonder the country demonstrates impressive performance in fixed broadband connectivity. The country clocks an average download speed of 141.67 Mbit/second. Upload speeds are also notable, averaging 104.09 Mbit/s.

The comprehensive access to the internet reaches 99% of residents, with 46% enjoying high-speed connections. This equates to around 91.2% of households having high-speed internet, factoring in an average household size of 2.0 people. Notably, fixed broadband access with at least 100 Mbit/s download speed was available to 94% of households and 93% had access to 1000 Mbit/s.

Norway’s broadband sector continues to evolve, with FTTH solutions growing and older technologies like DSL and cable being phased out. The market is competitive and driven by major ISPs such as Telenor and NextGenTel, which have adopted G.fast technology to enhance service delivery. Government initiatives aim to further bolster infrastructure, proposing universal broadband service of at least 20Mb/s.

Streaming services drive network traffic, accounting for about 70%, with overall internet traffic growing annually by 20-30%. The regulator has called for more funding to expand cable infrastructure and reduce reliance on Telenor's networks.

Mobile communications

Norway ranks highly in mobile internet performance, with an average download speed of 151.04 Mbit/s – ranking sixth globally – and an upload speed of 22 Mbit/second, ranking ninth.

Mobile phone rates in Norway are competitive, with a 2022 average monthly cost of AU$38.14, a 30% decrease from the previous year. This cost includes 140 telephony minutes, 70 text messages, and 2GB of data transfer. In a global context, this consumption is relatively high and Norwegians spend only 0.37% of their income on mobile telephony, compared to the global average of 5.4%.

Norway's mobile market is dominated by Telenor, holding a 56% revenue market share with 2.8 million subscriptions. Telenor users benefit from the fastest download speeds, averaging 87.4 Mbps.

The mobile market has seen a shift towards postpaid contracts, with 4G being the predominant technology. Already by the end of 2022, all 3G subscribers were transitioned to 4G or 5G. The commercial launch of 5G by Telia and Telenor in 2020 and new spectrum releases have spurred rapid adoption of low-latency services and growth in the machine-to-machine segment.

Mobile networks in Norway are highly stable, with over two-thirds of connections achieving 99.99% availability. Enhanced network technology from 5G deployments has also improved speeds for 4G users, thanks to better antenna technology and network improvements.

Other developments

The shift to IP-based broadcast in Norway is significant, with over 87% of the market having gigabit broadband, facilitating the transition from traditional terrestrial TV. The high cost of maintaining conventional infrastructure in Norway’s challenging geography accelerates this shift. Major broadcasters have moved services to broadband, bundling streaming content to maintain market dominance.

Norway’s telecom sector is sophisticated, with high broadband and mobile penetration rates and alignment with European Commission legislation despite not being an EU member. Telenor remains the dominant operator, though competition from new entrants is increasing. Both Telenor and Telia plan to phase out 3G and 2G networks, focusing on LTE and 5G technologies.

The critical nature of telecom services for communication and homeworking has offset financial pressures from job losses. Responses from operators and regulators, including subsidy schemes and the promotion of telehealth and tele-education, have ensured continued optimal use of telecom services.

Norway’s regulator continues to consult on spectrum auctions to support mobile broadband expansion, with significant spectrum auctions occurring in recent years. These initiatives, combined with strong government support, ensure Norway remains at the forefront of telecom innovation and accessibility.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

