No one does news like Independent Australia: The facts say #SaveIA!

Implacable, unswerving, innovative, incorruptible – standing up to bullies – no one does it like IA. Help save Independent Australia! You'll miss it when it's gone.

THERE WERE precious few online news media outlets when IA burst onto Australia's uniformly lacklustre media landscape, 15 years ago. Indeed, they could be counted on one hand — and that included some specialist news publications.

But IA didn't just follow the crowd. It didn't seek to emulate "insider" publications. It sought to challenge the tired old media boys' club and its many established vested interests. Now, there are plenty of online news websites, but they are not like IA.

Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. And we do it especially well.

Click HERE to #SaveIA

IA TELLS THE TRUTH

There's no doubt that misinformation and disinformation are rife these days, but Independent Australia backs its news and analysis with verifiable facts. Shocking but true!

It's probably why IA has never had to fight a defamation action in court even once over more than 15 years of peeving the powerful — despite the titled and the entitled's many attempts to shut us up and close us down.

And before most publishers were even thinking about links, Independent Australia was putting links on the name and links on the claim. It's our mantra, even today.

Most especially on the claim – that is, the facts we're asserting – so readers could instantly check the veracity of our stories.

SPOILER! IA tells the truth. (Click on the links in any IA article to see. Please!)

Click HERE to #SaveIA

FREE INFORMATION

IA is one of only two news websites of any significance (the other being bankrolled by all Australian universities) that publish under a Creative Commons licence.

It's so rare in Australia (though not quite so much overseas), you may well be asking: what is "Creative Commons"?

Well, it means you can republish or reproduce any IA article for free! No copyright issues, so long as you credit the author and the source (Independent Australia). Use our material, please, it's educational!

And IA doesn't really have a paywall, because we believe in free information for all.

Click HERE to #SaveIA

IA INVESTIGATES AUSTRALIA

While most other publications get excited about a story for a while, report briefly on it breathlessly and then move on to other things after about 24 hours, Independent Australia does things differently. When IA smells a rat not caught by the clickbait trap, we go hunting. And we almost always catch out those wascally wodents.

We have explored, investigated and published books, including investigations editor Ross Jones’ acclaimed deep dive into the coup to depose Australia's Federal Speaker and bring down the Government, Ashbygate. Also, the Craig Thomson and Kathy Jackson saga – the Jacksonville exposé – by Peter Wicks, where Craig Thomson’s accuser, Kathy Jackson, ended up with prison time, not the Labor MP.

We broke the story about Barnaby Joyce and his staffer, only for News Corp to claim it as its own and the staffer’s former Daily Telegraph colleague winning a Walkley for it.

We brought you the truth on Julian Assange, News Corp and the Murdoch-led media, Brittany Higgins, Watergate, Robodebt, the ABC, the IPA and Gaza... so many, we're probably boring you by now!

Now, you say? Now, we have an investigation called Tate Town, which involves dodgy officials, hot money, dirty dealings, sleaze, crime and corruption. It's being conducted by IA's unflinching founder, Dave Donovan.

Click HERE to #SaveIA

EXPERTS OVER OPINIONISTAS

But unlike the legacy media, IA doesn’t platform insider journalists and their unqualified opinions, but rather real professionals. Experts with the qualifications and experience to inform us about what's really going on, whether it's in politics, tech, immigration, media, the environment or world affairs.

Why read unqualified amateurs and compromised insiders when you can read actual, unblemished experts on IA? It makes no sense.

Click HERE to #SaveIA

YOU CAN SAVE IA!

IA is progressive, non-partisan, and a fearless bastion of truth and democracy.

But even IA can't survive on strong principles and 15 years of outstanding achievements alone. Right now, Independent Australia needs your help, financially. If it doesn't raise $60,000 by 14 December, the truth may die.

Please help #SaveIA HERE:

You can also subscribe to Independent Australia to keep a well-informed eye on the world HERE. Do both — we need your help!