SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Technology Analysis

NBN lags behind New Zealand in latest OECD broadband rankings

By | | comments |
(Cartoon by Mark David / @MDavidCartoons)

Still suffering from Coalition mismanagement, data reveals that Australia's broadband network is significantly behind that of New Zealand. Paul Budde reports.

THE LATEST broadband statistics from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) clearly show that Australia is still paying the price for the political footballing around the NBN led by the Coalition during the 2000s. This mismanagement caused a significant delay in progress and, as shown in the statistics, we are still facing a long road ahead to eliminate the backlog.

This situation mirrors the Coalition’s obstructive policies towards developing a smart energy industry, but that is another story.

This is what the OECD has to say about broadband.

It's confirmed: Fibre offers the best NBN infrastructure
It's confirmed: Fibre offers the best NBN infrastructure

A new ACCC report has confirmed what many have known for years, that Fibre to the Premises offers the most reliable broadband for your buck.

Australia sees modest improvements in fibre and fixed wireless broadband adoption, but still trails New Zealand significantly in OECD's 2023 statistics.

The OECD's latest broadband statistics for 2024 reveal notable differences in fibre and fixed wireless broadband adoption between Australia and New Zealand. Fibre broadband subscriptions in Australia increased from 23.3% in 2021 to 26.4% in 2023, with fibre connections now constituting a substantial portion of the market. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is also expanding rapidly, becoming an essential component of the broadband infrastructure, especially in areas where traditional fibre deployment is challenging.

In contrast, New Zealand ranks significantly higher in both fibre and fixed wireless broadband adoption. As of 2023, New Zealand ranks ninth among the 38 OECD members for full fibre penetration, with 70.1% penetration, up from 66% in 2021. Australia holds a distant 30th place on the international ladder.

In further contrast, New Zealand also ranks third for fixed wireless penetration, trailing only Czechia and the Slovak Republic. This makes New Zealand one of the top adopters of fixed wireless technology within the OECD, with the technology accounting for 19% of connections, compared to just 5% OECD-wide.

The statistics indicate a broader trend towards high-speed internet infrastructure within the OECD. Fibre accounted for 42% of all fixed broadband subscriptions by the end of 2023, with a 14% growth in fibre connections during the year. Australia, however, remains well below this average, with fibre connections accounting for 9.1 per 100 inhabitants in 2023.

NBN and telcos feeling pressure from new satellite operators
NBN and telcos feeling pressure from new satellite operators

The rapid expansion of satellite communications companies is disrupting and reshaping the telecommunications industry.

Comparatively, New Zealand boasts 21.6 fibre connections per 100 inhabitants, demonstrating a significantly higher adoption rate.

The mobile segment also highlights differences between the two countries. Australia had 111.4 data and voice subscriptions per 100 inhabitants and 16.1 data-only subscriptions, ranking ninth in the OECD for mobile adoption. New Zealand, with 103.7 data and voice subscriptions and 5.6 data-only subscriptions per 100 inhabitants, ranks 20th.

Australians use more mobile data on average, with 12.2GB per mobile broadband subscription per month, compared to 6.7GB in New Zealand.

Machine-to-machine (M2M) communication is another area of divergence. New Zealand had approximately 3 million M2M cards in operation in 2023, representing 57.1 per 100 inhabitants, while Australia had 8 million, or 30 per 100 inhabitants. This indicates a higher per capita adoption of M2M technology in New Zealand compared to Australia.

Overall, the OECD's broadband statistics illustrate the advancements and disparities in broadband technology adoption between Australia and New Zealand. While both countries are making strides in improving their broadband infrastructure, New Zealand leads in fibre and fixed wireless adoption, contributing to its higher overall broadband penetration rates.

High demand sees NBN market booming
High demand sees NBN market booming

Growth in demand for NBN services is seeing the Australian broadband market thrive.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS CONSUMERS TECHNOLOGY
NBN broadband Coalition Liberal Party Auspol OECD ranking fibre fixed wireless New Zealand
Share Article
Recent articles by Paul Budde
NBN lags behind New Zealand in latest OECD broadband rankings

Still suffering from Coalition mismanagement, data reveals that Australia's broa ...  
Mobile networks set to improve with satellite technology

Integrating low Earth orbit satellites into mobile networks will help eliminate ...  
CrowdStrike causes global I.T. meltdown after Microsoft update

The recent CrowdStrike outage brought systems crashing down worldwide and has ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate