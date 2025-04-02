NBN Co's wireless upgrade a big boost, but Musk's Starlink still a challenge

NBN Co recently announced the completion of its fixed wireless upgrade program (Images via Wikimedia Commons, Everypixel, Freepik)

The recent completion of NBN Co’s $750 million fixed wireless upgrade program should be seen as part of a broader transition towards a more reliable and future-proofed network, writes Paul Budde.

A FEW WEEKS ago, I wrote about the renewed attack on the National Broadband Network (NBN) by the Liberal Party, which includes potentially setting the stage for privatisation. I also pointed out that many of the problems with fixed wireless services stem from the infamous Multi-Technology Mix (MTM) policy implemented by the Liberals when they were in government.

Under their watch, a cheap but inadequate policy gave rise to a flawed fixed wireless system — one that the Albanese Government has had to repair. It is therefore rather astonishing that the Peter Dutton-led Liberal Opposition is now blaming the Labor Government for the very problems they themselves created while in office.

With that context in mind, it is timely to review the current state of fixed wireless technology, recent upgrades and how it all fits into the broader landscape — particularly in relation to low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services like Musk's Starlink.

Following problems with the fixed-wireless network, the Labor Government has upgraded it. The completion of NBN Co’s $750 million fixed wireless upgrade program was consequently heralded by the company as a significant milestone in improving broadband connectivity for regional and remote Australia.

With the network’s footprint expanding from 220,000 to 345,000 square kilometres – an area comparable to the size of Ireland – this initiative represents a much-needed improvement in internet accessibility outside urban centres. However, while this upgrade provides tangible benefits, broader concerns about the NBN’s overall strategy and long-term viability remain — something I mentioned in this previous Independent Australia article.

A notable expansion in regional broadband

One of the most significant outcomes of this upgrade is the extension of fixed wireless services to an additional 120,000 homes and businesses that previously relied on the underperforming Sky Muster satellite network.

This shift not only improves connectivity for these users but also alleviates congestion on the satellite network, enabling NBN Co to offer uncapped data plans to remaining satellite customers.

The use of advanced 4G and 5G technologies, optimised spectrum reuse and an innovative antenna system – initially designed for Long Term Evolution (LTE) coverage in North American stadiums – have all contributed to increased network capacity and coverage.

For regional users, the ability to access new high-speed plans, such as Fixed Wireless Home Fast (200-250 Mbps) and Fixed Wireless Superfast (400-600 Mbps), is undoubtedly a game changer.

This is particularly relevant for rural businesses, remote workers and students who have long struggled with inadequate internet speeds at lower costs than, for example, the only real competitive alternative, Starlink.

The broader NBN context

While this upgrade is a step in the right direction, it must be seen within the broader context of the NBN’s evolving structure and the challenges it continues to face.

The fixed wireless and satellite upgrade follows the January announcement of a mainly government-funded $3.8 billion investment to transition 622,000 Fibre-to-the-Node (FttN) premises to Fibre to the Premises (FttP), including 300,000 regional premises. This highlights the ongoing struggle to rectify past decisions that led to an inconsistent and often subpar network across Australia.

The Labor Government’s decision to invest billions into upgrading NBN infrastructure underscores the shortcomings of the original multi-technology mix (MTM) approach favoured by the Coalition.

While fixed wireless technology improvements are welcome, they do not entirely resolve the fundamental issue: many regional Australians are still receiving lower-quality services compared to their metropolitan counterparts.

Furthermore, the competition from emerging technologies, such as Starlink and expanding mobile 5G networks, poses a long-term challenge to NBN Co’s business model. The Albanese Government recently addressed this when it announced it would work with Amazon’s Project Kuiper LEO system to try and overcome that issue.

Future-proofing the network

The company has emphasised that the upgrade provides a pathway for future enhancements, with the inclusion of 5G millimetre wave-capable equipment potentially enabling further capacity expansion.

While this technological evolution is promising, it does not negate the need for a long-term strategy that ensures NBN Co remains competitive in an increasingly dynamic broadband market.

With fixed wireless speeds now surpassing many FttN connections, the disparity between different NBN technologies raises questions about the network’s long-term structure.

Will NBN Co eventually need to overhaul more of its existing FttN infrastructure to maintain service quality? Can it continue to justify investing in fixed wireless and satellite services when emerging technologies may soon offer more viable alternatives?

Forward progress, but work remains

The fixed wireless upgrade marks a significant achievement for NBN Co and provides an immediate boost to regional broadband services.

However, while these improvements are necessary, they highlight the broader inconsistencies in Australia’s broadband infrastructure.

Rather than a definitive solution, this upgrade should be seen as part of a broader transition towards a more reliable and future-proofed network. NBN Co must remain proactive in addressing ongoing challenges and ensuring that regional Australia does not once again fall behind in the digital divide.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter/X @PaulBudde.

Related Articles