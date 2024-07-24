Mobile networks set to improve with satellite technology

Integrating low Earth orbit satellites into mobile networks will help eliminate blackspots and improve overall service quality, writes Paul Budde.

OVER THE LAST WEEK, I have been interviewed a couple of times regarding mobile blackspots. The questions I received were along the following lines: In our ever-connected world, staying online and in touch is more important than ever. However, many of us still experience frustrating blackspots, limited mobile coverage in rural areas and capacity problems in densely populated cities.

While I covered these issues in several ways, it also prompted me to investigate how the new low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites can assist in eliminating blackspots and extending mobile coverage in regional areas.

In this article, I will share with you what I have found so far. As I have reported before, the integration of LEO satellites into existing mobile networks promises to revolutionise connectivity, offering a solution to these persistent issues. Already in Australia, we see that the major players are looking at how they can best integrate these new options into their mobile networks.

LEO satellites orbit much closer to the Earth than traditional geostationary satellites, which means they can provide faster, lower-latency internet and mobile services. Because they are closer, the signal doesn't have to travel as far, resulting in quicker response times. This makes LEO satellites ideal for real-time communication and internet use.

Solving connectivity issues with LEO satellites

Blackspots are those frustrating areas where mobile signals drop out, often unexpectedly. These can occur in both urban and rural settings due to physical obstructions like buildings, trees or even the landscape itself. LEO satellites can help fill these gaps because their signals cover wide areas from space, providing consistent coverage even in hard-to-reach places.

Rural and remote areas often suffer from poor mobile coverage because building the necessary infrastructure, like cell towers, is expensive and logistically challenging. Here’s where LEO satellites shine. They can provide direct connections to mobile devices, ensuring that people in these areas have reliable internet and phone service without the need for extensive ground-based infrastructure.

By integrating LEO satellites with existing mobile networks, we can extend the reach of mobile operators.

Densely populated cities often experience network congestion, especially during peak times when many people are trying to use their mobile devices simultaneously. This can lead to slow internet speeds and dropped calls. Integrating LEO satellites with mobile networks can help alleviate this problem by offloading some of the traffic from terrestrial networks.

This hybrid approach means that when the ground network is overloaded, some of the data can be handled by the satellites, ensuring smoother and faster service for everyone. This is particularly useful during large events or emergencies when the demand for mobile services spikes.

How it works: The hybrid network

Integrating LEO satellites into mobile networks creates a hybrid system that leverages the strengths of both technologies. Mobile devices can switch between terrestrial towers and satellite connections depending on which is available and offers the best signal. In case of a disaster that knocks out terrestrial infrastructure, satellites can continue to provide connectivity, ensuring communication lines remain open.

Advanced network management can dynamically allocate resources, balancing the load between terrestrial and satellite networks for optimal performance.

Do customers need a new mobile phone for integrated satellite services?

Many integrated satellite services can be used with existing 4G and 5G mobile phones through firmware updates that enable satellite signal recognition and seamless switching between terrestrial and satellite connections. Modern phones support multiple radio access technologies, allowing for this flexibility. The hybrid network setup ensures smooth transitions between towers and satellites without major changes to the device itself.

In some cases, however, new hardware might be required. To fully utilise satellite connectivity, some users might need devices with enhanced antennas that can better capture satellite signals. These antennas are often integrated into new models of mobile phones specifically designed for this purpose.

For regions where satellite connectivity is the primary means of communication, specialised mobile devices optimised for satellite signals may offer better performance. In extremely remote areas or for specific use cases (like maritime, aviation or emergency services), dedicated satellite phones are designed to ensure robust and reliable connectivity. These devices come with built-in satellite communication capabilities and often rugged designs for harsh environments.

The future of mobile devices and satellite integration

As technology evolves, the integration of LEO satellites into mobile networks is expected to become more seamless. Mobile phone manufacturers are working on chipsets that natively support both terrestrial and satellite communications, making future devices more versatile and eliminating the need for separate hardware. Advances in antenna technology will likely result in standard mobile phones that can easily switch between satellite and terrestrial networks without any additional hardware.

So, my conclusion is that integrating LEO satellites into our mobile networks will be a game-changer for connectivity. It brings the promise of ubiquitous coverage, whether you're in the heart of a bustling city or a remote village, ensuring you can stay connected.

This integration improves service quality by reducing blackspots, enhancing coverage in rural areas and mitigating capacity issues in cities. Additionally, it offers greater resilience, providing more reliable communication networks, especially during emergencies.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

