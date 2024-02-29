MFW and IA vs Murdoch mafia

(Background photo by Lewis Wickes Hine | picryl.com and photo of girl by Charles Parker| Pexels — adapted)

BREAKING NEWS: Independent Australia joins forces with MFW to help adopt a #MurdochFreeWorld.

MFW has been fighting the good fight for many years. A fight against the malign journalism, practices and policies of Australia's dominant media network, News Corp.

And, as you would know, Independent Australia has been doing much the same for nigh on 14 years.

Consequently, it makes sense that we both might make common cause, which we have just done.

We’re thrilled to announce today we’ll be working with @independentaus to help counteract Rupert Murdoch’s lies and bring better independent journalism to more Australians.



Tomorrow, we’ll announce more of the details.



Let’s go, witches.#ToYourBrooms#MurdochFreeWorld https://t.co/plp6rPEEoP — MFW (@MFWitches) February 29, 2024

The Witches have been working to get news outlets and places where news is read to adopt a #MurdochFreeWorld ideal. Remove News Corp trash from their shelves, waiting rooms and cafes. They have been having quite a lot of success too!

Here at IA, we very much like this idea and so have decided to donate, to begin, 200 copies of our new magazine, IA in Print, to help with this worthwhile aim.

Below is a nice endorsement of IA from these best witches ever seen (at least since Elizabeth Montgomery left the screen):

MFW love Independent Australia’s reporting and find we almost always have similar values and ideas on social justice and related political issues. For that reason, we’re delighted to take part in a promotional opportunity which helps spread the word about IA’s wonderful new printed magazine, IA in Print. We’re so pleased we can give the businesses involved in the #MurdochFreeWorld campaign another way to provide reading material for their customers and clients: reading material which definitely doesn’t include the lies and deception routinely practised by the Murdoch press.

Thanks, MFW!

We are delighted to be working with the Witches on this excellent project!