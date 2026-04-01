Dasein: How digital systems are reshaping our world — and our realities

Philosopher Martin Heidegger (1960); his vision of where technology would lead our society since then has been more than prescient (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

The digital revolution is not just creating new tools, it is creating a new environment in which people increasingly inhabit — and in which very real dangers exist, says Paul Budde.

DEBATES ABOUT artificial intelligence, data centres and social media usually focus on regulation, energy use, cybersecurity and productivity. These are important issues, but they share a hidden assumption: technology is treated as an object, something outside society that we can manage through better rules or better engineering.

A different perspective emerges if we look at these developments through the philosophy of Martin Heidegger and his concept of "Dasein".

For readers unfamiliar with philosophy, the idea is simple. Heidegger argued that humans do not stand outside the world observing it like detached scientists. We always exist within a world shaped by culture, institutions, technologies and everyday practices. He called this human condition Dasein — literally “being there”.

Our understanding of reality depends on the environment in which we live. When that environment changes, the way we experience the world changes as well.

This matters in the digital age.

The digital world we inhabit

Over the past two decades, large parts of modern life have moved into digital systems. Communication, knowledge, finance, governance and social interaction now depend heavily on global digital infrastructure.

Much of this infrastructure is controlled by a handful of technology giants, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google. They do not merely provide tools. They design, operate and control the systems through which modern societies increasingly function.

Government services run on their cloud platforms. AI models rely on their computing resources. Global data flows through their networks.

Seen through the lens of Dasein, this means technology is no longer simply something we use. It becomes part of the world in which we live.

When platforms shape experience

Digital systems do more than host our activities. They influence how those activities take place.

Search engines determine which knowledge becomes visible. Social media algorithms shape which stories spread. Platform design influences how people communicate and interact.

Our digital experiences are therefore not neutral. They are structured by systems designed around engagement, data extraction and market power.

This creates a striking reversal: rather than humans simply using digital tools, our lives increasingly unfold inside environments created by technological platforms.

The logic of those environments helps shape how we see the world.

Recent developments suggest this shift is beginning to be recognised beyond academic debate. In the United States, court cases have started to focus on the design of social media platforms themselves, holding companies accountable for harm linked to addictive features rather than just content. This reflects a growing awareness that these systems shape behaviour and experience at a structural level.

Misinformation as part of the environment

This becomes especially clear with misinformation.

Most responses focus on content: fake news, manipulated images or misleading AI-generated material. Governments answer with fact-checking, moderation and media literacy.

But the deeper problem lies in the information environment itself.

Digital platforms structure how information appears and spreads. Their algorithms often reward emotional, divisive and highly engaging material. Over time, misinformation stops being just false content online. It becomes part of the background through which people interpret events.

From a Heideggerian perspective, misinformation can become part of the world of Dasein itself. It shapes how people understand politics, institutions and society.

When groups of people live in different algorithmically shaped information spaces, they can end up inhabiting different versions of reality.

Teenagers and the new digital Dasein

The effects are especially visible among teenagers.

For many young people, social media is not simply a communication tool. It is a central social environment where identity, friendship and recognition are formed. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram help shape the world in which they experience themselves and others.

Algorithms reward visibility, emotional intensity and constant engagement. Attention becomes currency and social comparison becomes continuous.

For teenagers growing up in this environment, the digital ecosystem forms part of their everyday world. In Heidegger’s terms, their Dasein develops partly within systems designed to maximise engagement rather than wellbeing.

That should concern all of us.

Policy responses are also emerging internationally. Australia’s move to restrict social media access for under-16s is gaining attention, with countries such as the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands exploring similar measures. While these initiatives differ in scope and effectiveness, they signal a broader recognition that digital platforms have become formative environments, particularly for younger generations.

The real policy question

Public debate still treats these developments mainly as technical challenges: regulating AI, securing data, reducing energy use and improving competition.

These matter, but they do not go far enough.

The digital revolution is not just creating new tools. It is creating a new environment in which societies increasingly live. If that environment is designed and controlled primarily by corporate power, democratic societies risk becoming inhabitants of systems they do not shape.

Heidegger’s concept of Dasein reminds us that the real issue is not simply how we regulate technology.

It is: what kind of world we are building to live in.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy, Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.