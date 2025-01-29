Laser communications: Illuminating the future of connectivity

Laser communications have made significant strides, solidifying their position as a transformative force in the telecoms landscape, writes Paul Budde.

WHEN I FIRST explored the potential of laser communications in my 2020 article, ‘Is laser going to be the next telecoms frontier?’ it was clear that this technology held immense promise for the future of telecommunications.

At the time, I highlighted the limitations of existing infrastructure, such as the high costs of deploying ubiquitous fibre networks, the constraints of radio spectrum and the energy inefficiencies of the current telecoms ecosystem. Laser technology seemed like an ideal solution, yet it faced challenges including atmospheric interference and scalability.

Fast forward to 2025 and laser communications have made significant strides, solidifying their position as a transformative force in the telecoms landscape. These advancements are not only addressing earlier limitations but also unlocking new applications in fields such as 6G networks and autonomous vehicles. What triggered me to revisit this topic was the recent breakthroughs in China’s satellite-based laser communications. This development is creating global momentum behind this technology as I will address below.

Progress in laser communications

Since 2020, laser communications have matured both terrestrially and in space. Transcelestial, the Singapore-based company I mentioned in my original article, has made remarkable progress. It has deployed over 150 kilometres of laser networks worldwide, delivering data speeds of up to 25 Gbps through its CENTAURI devices.

These systems are now capable of operating reliably under challenging weather conditions and provide a cost-effective alternative to fibre and radio-based technologies. This is especially useful in dense urban environments and remote areas where traditional infrastructure is either infeasible or too expensive to deploy.

Australia has also embraced laser communications as a potential game-changer for its connectivity challenges, particularly in remote and underserved regions. Transcelestial, in collaboration with Paspalis Capital, is testing its CENTAURI laser devices in the Northern Territory. These trials aim to provide high-speed, spectrum-free connectivity in areas where traditional infrastructure is costly or impractical.

Additionally, there is growing interest in leveraging laser technology for defence and space applications, further positioning Australia as a key player in the global advancement of laser communications.

Moreover, NASA’s work on laser communications for deep-space missions has also showcased the technology’s potential. Its Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project achieved a data transmission rate of up to 100 Mbps between the Psyche spacecraft and Earth, a significant improvement over traditional radio frequency systems. This advancement is critical for future Mars missions and other deep-space explorations.

Benefits for 6G and autonomous vehicles

As the telecoms industry prepares for the rollout of 6G networks, laser communications are emerging as a key enabler, as was predicted by my good colleague Geoff Heydon who I also referred to in my 2020 article. The unparalleled bandwidth of laser technology allows for faster data transmission and reduced latency, making it a natural fit for 6G’s high-capacity, low-latency requirements.

Additionally, laser communications are more energy-efficient than radio-based systems, which aligns with the industry’s sustainability goals.

In the realm of autonomous vehicles, laser technology offers unique advantages. Unlike 5G, which struggles with signal penetration in dense urban environments, lasers can provide reliable, high-speed connectivity for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communications. The precision and robustness of laser-based systems make them well-suited to the demands of autonomous navigation, where milliseconds of delay can be critical.

Breakthroughs in China’s satellite-based laser communications

As mentioned above, China has recently made headlines with its advancements in satellite-based laser communications. Chang Guang Satellite Technology achieved a data transmission rate of 100 Gbps between a satellite and a mobile ground station, setting a new benchmark for the industry. This success demonstrates the viability of laser technology in overcoming traditional limitations such as line-of-sight and atmospheric interference.

Furthermore, the development of transportable ground stations enhances the flexibility and scalability of these systems.

Satellite-based laser communications also complemented the rise of CubeSats — small, cost-effective satellites I discussed in my original article. They can form meshed networks for global connectivity. By integrating laser technology, CubeSats can deliver high-speed broadband to remote and underserved regions, making them a game-changer for rural connectivity and disaster response.

Remaining challenges

While laser communications have made impressive progress, several challenges remain. One of the key issues is the need for line-of-sight connectivity, which can be disrupted by obstacles such as buildings, trees and terrain. This limitation requires careful network design and may restrict deployment in certain environments.

Another challenge is the impact of extreme weather conditions. Although advances have been made in mitigating interference from rain, fog and atmospheric turbulence, these factors can still affect the reliability of laser links. Further research and development are needed to enhance the robustness of the technology in all weather conditions.

Additionally, the high initial costs associated with deploying laser communication systems, including the production and installation of advanced equipment, may pose a barrier to widespread adoption. This is particularly true in regions with limited (research) funding or infrastructure support.

Finally, regulatory and standardisation issues must be addressed to ensure seamless integration of laser communications with existing networks. Coordinating spectrum allocation and establishing global standards will be crucial for fostering broader adoption and interoperability.

A new era of telecommunications

The advancements in laser technology since 2020 are paving the way for a new era in telecommunications. While fibre optics and radio-based systems will remain integral to our infrastructure, laser communications are poised to play an increasingly prominent role. From enabling 6G networks to supporting autonomous vehicles and revolutionising satellite communications, the potential applications are vast and transformative.

As we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, it is clear that laser technology will be a cornerstone of the telecoms frontier. The combination of its efficiency, scalability and high performance makes it an essential component of the heterogeneous networks (HetNets) that will define the future of global connectivity.

I am sure it will not be another five years before I will talk to you again about laser technologies.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.