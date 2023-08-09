JULY WINNERS!: IA Writing Competition

Independent Australia is delighted to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for the month of July!

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the following impressive July entries:

Most Compelling Article

Highly Commended Frances Letters — 'No pride in prejudice'

(Read this excellent article HERE.) JULY PRIZE WINNER Henry Johnston — 'Tassie's Tall Trees under threat'

(Read this winning article HERE.)

Most Enthralling Fiction Work

Highly Commended Naomi Fryers — 'An Ode to Senator Thorpe'

(Read this excellent entry HERE.) JULY PRIZE WINNER Anne Layton-Bennett — 'Football folly'

(Read this winning entry HERE.)

Our July category winners – Henry Johnston and Anne Layton-Bennett – each receive a $100 cash prize and a 12-month subscription to IA, plus their entries have been published on the Independent Australia website.

They have also been shortlisted for the overall $500 prize and publication in the special printed edition of the Independent Australia Magazine, due in October.

The August round of prizes is now open and the competition concludes on 30 September 2023, so get those pens flowing and keyboards tapping.

Enter your non-fiction work – to be judged by internationally renowned and multi-award-winning Australian journalist, John Pilger – or your fiction masterpiece – to be judged by Australian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week Jo Dyer – NOW!

* Full Competition details and conditions of entry HERE.

Read the monthly winning entries to date:

April winners HERE

May winners HERE

June winners HERE



