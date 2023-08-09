SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Media News

JULY WINNERS!: IA Writing Competition

By | | comments |

Independent Australia is delighted to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for the month of July! 

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the following impressive July entries:

Most Compelling Article

Highly Commended

Frances Letters — 'No pride in prejudice'
(Read this excellent article HERE.)

 

JULY PRIZE WINNER 
Henry Johnston — 'Tassie's Tall Trees under threat'
(Read this winning article HERE.) 

Most Enthralling Fiction Work

Highly Commended

Naomi Fryers — 'An Ode to Senator Thorpe'
(Read this excellent entry HERE.)

 

JULY PRIZE WINNER

Anne Layton-Bennett — 'Football folly'
(Read this winning entry HERE.)

Our July category winners – Henry Johnston and Anne Layton-Bennett – each receive a $100 cash prize and a 12-month subscription to IAplus their entries have been published on the Independent Australia website. 

They have also been shortlisted for the overall $500 prize and publication in the special printed edition of the Independent Australia Magazine, due in October. 

The August round of prizes is now open and the competition concludes on 30 September 2023, so get those pens flowing and keyboards tapping.

Enter your non-fiction work – to be judged by internationally renowned and multi-award-winning Australian journalist, John Pilger – or your fiction masterpiece – to be judged by Australian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week Jo Dyer – NOW!

* Full Competition details and conditions of entry HERE.

Read the monthly winning entries to date:

  • April winners HERE
  • May winners HERE
  • June winners HERE
     

Calling all writers, IA wants you!
Calling all writers, IA wants you!

Independent Australia is proud to announce a competition to showcase some of our most talented writers, with some terrific prizes up for grabs!

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
LITERATURE MEDIA ARTS POETRY AND VERSE
IA WRITING COMPETITION winners magazine writer author creative writing John Pilger Jo Dyer non-fiction #auspol
Share Article
Recent articles by Independent Australia
JULY WINNERS!: IA Writing Competition

Independent Australia is delighted to announce the IA Writing Competition winners ...  
More ASIC headaches for the Grubisa clan

There have been more regulatory hurdles for a business connected with self-declared ...  
VIDEO: Scott Morrison — Welfare Cop on the beat

Former PM Scott Morrison once proclaimed himself Australia's “welfare cop”, but ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate