Intuition key to AI being a tremendous force for good

Supplementing AI's superior logistical capabilities with intuitive wisdom could help reverse humanity's contribution to our planet's negative evolution, writes Keith Presnell.

IT IS MORTIFYING to realise that the future of our species is being downgraded as a consequence of a majority being prepared to wear the self-aggrandisement and inane posturing of a minority that, failing to appreciate the importance of instinct, is sponsoring a form of leadership devoid of common sense.

An over-dependence on flawed logic may well underpin the fallibility of our species.

Humanity must regain respect for the power of instinctive reasoning, as, ultimately, that is what distinguishes organic life from artificial intelligence (AI). AI is much more capable of using logic to assimilate and manipulate knowledge than humans. In a perfect world, humanity's role may well be to supplement AI's logistical capabilities with intuitive wisdom.

A basic distinction between inert matter and living matter is that although inert matter may suffer change, living matter can "progress" change. On that basis, one can reasonably conclude that living matter is integral to evolution.

As the physical makeup of a living organism is 100% inert matter, it must be something other than matter that results in an organism’s enlivenment. We appreciate that enlivenment reflects DNA — an acid (deoxyribonucleic acid). DNA can manage a complex algorithm that dictates the physicality of every organism on this planet. Not bad for an acid.

In addition, every living organism starts life with the ability to "sense" its external environment and then choose an appropriate response. That "common" sense is what we term "instinct". This involves communication. As communication requires energy, instinct is an energetic phenomenon.

So, evolution would appear to be an expression of life, or vice-versa, and living matter an expression of instinct, or vice-versa.

While the origins of all organisms on this planet derive from common DNA, the plethora of niches they occupy – thus the knowledge they need to survive – is usefully supplemented by knowledge acquired along the way. Acquired knowledge can be used to facilitate directional change. While the change may be positive in terms of progressing evolution, it can equally reflect agendas that inhibit evolution.

From a natural perspective, there are three categories of action. The first are actions that are right and progress evolution.

Then there are actions that do not inhibit evolution — we might think of these as actions that are "not wrong".

Finally, some actions inhibit evolution. They are wrong, from a natural perspective. It stands to reason that evolution is best served when learned behaviour is moderated by the natural protocols embedded in our instincts.

One's "gut feeling" does not lend itself to programming terminology, but if we listen to it, we generally know whether what we are doing is right or wrong.

Logic entices our society to act without regard to the needs of evolution. Our "laws" promote logic at the expense of instinct — their Achilles heel being that logic is based on social averaging and average situations are statistically rare.

More often than not, laws are enforced without interpretation, leaving the majority of the population to ponder the absence of common sense. Even worse, many of our laws are a product of political agendas, which may or may not display common sense.

Instinct is the genesis of innovation. Individuals innovate, and communities and organisations exploit the potential of those innovations.

From the advent of stone tools designed to extend natural capabilities, to the development of AI with its potential to audit all human effort, all seem to be naturally programmed outcomes that owe their existence to an instinctive drive that pushes individuals to explore and innovate.

Tactics that might reverse mankind’s contribution to negative evolution on this planet must involve universal access to an education that nurtures individuality, while simultaneously recognising the importance of instinct.

Keith Presnell, now retired, was director of renewable energy research at Charles Darwin University and Australia's representative on the International Energy Agency (IEA's) photovoltaic subcommittee.

