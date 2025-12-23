SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Independent Australia’s owners say why save IA

By | | comments |

An Australia without brave media outlets standing up to Trumpian, anti-truth spin doctors? Watch Independent Australia's owners on why we need IA...

We are actually telling the truth. We're not partisan. We're not beholden to any political party...

We need to have our political representatives to be, not village idiots, like Barnaby Joyce, for example, but village elders — accountable."
~ David Donovan

"It's actually hard journalism, which says we'll work on facts. We may have perspective, but you'll notice everything is resourced and referenced in Independent Australia ... not baseless opinion."

~ Dr Lee Duffield

I had my personal vendetta against corruption and decided to start an anti-corruption political party. We only publicised that in Independent Australia. We got sufficient people to form that party. 

 

That's people paying attention and wanting Australia to be a better place.

~ Ross Jones

There aren't very many publications, that actually, on a consistent basis, simply present the truth without vested interests and without always towing a particular party line. ...

 

We really try to maintain that integrity and simply tell it as it is.

~ Michelle Pini

It's important for our polity. It's important for our democracy. We are actually revealing the truth  

that the mainstream media otherwise avoid or maybe purposely ignore.

~ David Donovan

Watch the full video HERE:

Click HERE to #SaveIA:

 

