Independent Australia desperately needs your help!

By | | comments |
(Cartoon by Mark David | @MDavidCartoons)

Beacon of hope, Independent Australia, after 15 years of shining a light in dark places, is in danger of being snuffed out.

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored or intentionally overlooked.

Along the way, IA innovated, investigated, attracted experts, broke stories that shook the nation, and faced the constant abuse, envy, and the emulation of the mainstream media.

Here’s what trailblazing truthteller Jordan Shanks-Markovina said about Independent Australia:

As the name suggests, ‘Independent’, in ‘Australia’.

 

They were the lone voice, for about a decade, saying, guys, the ABC sucks. They were the only ones saying, guys, this is just a Liberal Party mouthpiece, now.

 

They were the only ones saying that the Peter Slipper scandal was entirely just to weaken the Gillard Government.


They’re still doing that work to this very day.

~ Jordan Shanks-Markovina
  friendlyjordies

And here’s what Jeff McMullen, ABC foreign correspondent and star Sixty Minutes reporter, said about IA:

Independent Australia has years of investigating subjects that the mainstream ignored … stories like Ashbygate … there were political campaigns where Barnaby Joyce’s behaviour was only examined in Independent Australia.

 

And on it went, into Robodebt and other subjects … I believe Independent Australia led those investigations.


~ Dr Jeff McMullen AM

  Journalist, author, film-maker

Our publication may not be large but it is feisty and true, punching up above its weight with in-depth investigations and analysis, without fear or favour.

And this is why it is so popular and far-reaching. But this is also the reason Independent Australia is constantly besieged from the powerful we hold to account, from their legacy media and social media cronies and from the insidious vested interests with which they are entangled — who all want to see IA silenced.

Please support Independent Australia

Now, because the world went into lockdown and descended into Trumpian inanity and insanity, after more than a decade and a half, we are in real danger of being extinguished.

We urge you not to allow this to happen. There are vanishingly few media outlets that are fearless and true, and actually independent. If Australia loses IA, this nation is one step closer to dystopia.

Even if you don’t read IA, even if you don’t read the news at all, think of an Australia where there are no brave media outlets standing up to Trumpian, anti-truth spin doctors.

We joke about operating on the hint of a scent of an oily rag, but this is our daily challenge.

If you would like Independent Australia to keep going beyond this month, please donate to our crowdfunding campaign today by clicking on the link below. Even a small donation might make all the difference.

Thank you so much.

The IA team
(Michelle Pini, Dan Jensen, Cherie Moselen, Xavier Donovan, Zayda Dollie and Dave Donovan.)

 

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

