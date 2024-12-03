IA Writing Competition: The shortlist is in!

Independent Australia is delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2024 IA Writing Competition!

A big CONGRATULATIONS to all our finalists, whose excellent entries will now be considered for the overall $1,000 prize in each category:

Non-fiction article entries will be judged by Australian Press Council founder and former CEO and editor-in-chief of The Age, Ranald Macdonald AO.

Creative work entries will be judged by Australian theatre and film producer, and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer.

