Media News

IA Writing Competition: The shortlist is in!

By |

Independent Australia is delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2024 IA Writing Competition!

A big CONGRATULATIONS to all our finalists, whose excellent entries will now be considered for the overall $1,000 prize in each category:

Most Compelling Article

Therese Taylor — 'David McBride book review stirs controversy'

Chris Fitzgerald — 'Human rights takes back seat, as Australia rolls out red carpet for Marcos

Mark Christensen — 'NZ race relations provide clearer picture for Australia's Voice denial'

John Schumann — 'USA now too disastrous for parody'

Kim Sawyer — 'The perils of indifference: History repeats itself in Gaza'

Imi Timms — 'Peter Dutton demonises Gaza refugees for political point-scoring'

Steve Bishop — 'Despite Monckton's climate denial, the world is still burning

GJ Burchall — 'Etiquette tips for awed commoners when meeting King Chukka

Lyn Bender — 'Israel proclaims itself chief mourner, as Gaza lies in ruins

Kim Sawyer — 'Banks doing little to protect scam victims'

Most Enthralling Creative Work

Andrew Hefferan — 'POEM: Catching air'

Darren Rexter — 'POEM: Housing crisis'

K F Pearson — 'POEM: Moan of Gaza'

John Longhurst — 'She change'

Karen Throssell — 'POEM: Changing the words'

Roger Chao | 'POEM: Not in my name'

Michael Davis | 'POEM: What is labour about Labor?'

Lara Skerratt — 'Can I have an extension please? — a compilation'

Karen Throssell — 'POEM: Balancing'

Lidia Myburgh — 'POEM: Dragon Dreaming'

Roger Chao — 'POEM: The Holy Creed of Carbonus Rex'

Brian Musgrove — 'POEM: Sonnet on a failure'

Non-fiction article entries will be judged by Australian Press Council founder and former CEO and editor-in-chief of The AgeRanald Macdonald AO. 

Creative work entries will be judged by Australian theatre and film producer, and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer.

MEDIA
MEDIA
