IA Writing Competition: MAY WINNERS!

Independent Australia is proud to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for May!

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the following May entries:

Most Compelling Article Highly Commended: Alex Lippa — ‘“Capitalistic”: It's time to re-design Medicare’

(Read this excellent article HERE.) MAY PRIZE WINNER: Frances Letters — ‘Responsible “free speech” key to a fair, harmonious Australia’

(Read this excellent article HERE.) Most Enthralling Fiction Work Highly Commended: Harry Bough — 'The Great Koala National Park'

(Read this excellent entry HERE.) MAY PRIZE WINNER: Steven Gration — 'The Cabins’

(Read the winning entry HERE.)

Our May category winners – Frances Letters and Steven Gration – each receive a $100 cash prize and a 12-month subscription to IA, plus their entries have been published on the Independent Australia website.

They have also been shortlisted for the overall $500 prize and publication in the special printed edition of the Independent Australia Magazine, due in October.

The competition concludes on 30 September 2023, so get those pens flowing and keyboards tapping.

Enter your non-fiction work, to be judged by internationally renowned and multi-award-winning Australian journalist, John Pilger, or your fiction masterpiece, to be judged by Australian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer, now!

The competition concludes on 30 September 2023 and we are now accepting entries for the June round of prizes. So, get those pens flowing and keyboards warmed up as we're excited to receive your submissions!

* Full Competition details and conditions of entry HERE.

