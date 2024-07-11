SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
IA Writing Competition: MAY | JUNE WINNERS!

Insightful, witty, hard-hitting and deeply moving — Independent Australia is proud to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for May and June!

A big CONGRATULATIONS to our May and June entries:

Most Compelling Article

PRIZE WINNERS
 

John Schumann |'USA now too disastrous for parody'

 

Dr Kim Sawyer | 'The perils of indifference: History repeats itself in Gaza'

Most Enthralling Creative Work

PRIZE WINNERS 

 

Roger Chao | 'POEM: Not in my name'

 

Michael Davis | 'POEM: What is labour about Labor?'

John Schumann, Dr Kim Sawyer, Michael Davis and Roger Chao's submissions have now been published on the IA website and each receives a complimentary 12-month subscription to IA. 

They have also been shortlisted for the overall $1,000 prize in each category and publication in IA in Print

ENTER YOUR WRITING GEMS NOW!

Non-fiction article entries are judged by the founder of the Australian Press Council and former CEO and editor-in-chief of The Age, Ranald Macdonald AO. 

Creative work entries are judged by Australian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer.

Your stories are important, so enter your non-fiction article or your creative work masterpiece (or both) for your chance to be published in our printed magazine edition and win $1,000 in each category! 

The competition concludes on 12 September 2024 and we are now accepting entries for July. So, sharpen your pens and warm up those keyboards — we can't wait to see your submissions!

* Full competition details and conditions of entry HERE.

The IA Writing Competition is back!
The IA Writing Competition is back!

The IA Writing Competition is back by popular demand and it's even bigger and better!  

