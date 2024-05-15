SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Media News

IA Writing Competition: MARCH and APRIL WINNERS!

By |

Independent Australia is proud to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for March and April! 

A big CONGRATULATIONS to our March and April entries:

Most Enthralling Creative Work

MARCH PRIZE WINNER 

K F Pearson | 'POEM: Moan of Gaza'

 

APRIL PRIZE WINNER 

John Longhurst | 'She change'

Most Compelling Article

MARCH PRIZE WINNER 

Chris Fitzgerald |'Human rights takes back seat, as Australia rolls out red carpet for Marcos

 

APRIL PRIZE WINNER 

Mark Christensen | 'NZ race relations provide clearer picture for Australia's Voice denial'

K F PearsonJohn LonghurstChris Fitzgerald and Mark Christensen's submissions have now been published on the IA website and each receives a complimentary 12-month subscription to IA. 

They have also been shortlisted for the overall $1,000 prize in each category and publication in the special 2025 edition of IA in Print

ENTER YOU MASTERPIECES NOW!

Non-fiction article entries are judged by the founder of the Australian Press Council and former CEO and editor-in-chief of The Age, Ranald Macdonald AO. 

Creative work entries are judged by Australian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer.

Your stories are important, so enter your non-fiction article or your creative work masterpiece (or both) for your chance to be published in our printed magazine edition and win $1,000 in each category! 

The competition concludes on 12 September 2024 and we are now accepting entries for May. So, get those pens pumping and keyboards cracking — we can't wait to receive your submissions!

* Full competition details and conditions of entry HERE.

MEDIA
IA WRITING COMPETITION winners prize writer author creative writing non-fiction #auspol story-telling magazine
