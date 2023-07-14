IA Writing Competition: JUNE WINNERS!

Independent Australia is delighted to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for June!

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the following June entries:

Most Compelling Article JUNE PRIZE WINNER: Charles Hunter — 'Nightcap National Park: Celebrating the birth of environmental activism'

(Read this excellent article HERE.) Most Enthralling Fiction Work JUNE PRIZE CO-WINNERS: John Longhurst — 'Wheels of fortune'

(Read this winning entry HERE.) AND Ann Meharg — 'Leaving them in the lurch'

(Read this winning entry HERE.)

Our June category winners – Charles Hunter, John Longhurst and Ann Meharg – each receive a $100 cash prize and a 12-month subscription to IA, plus their entries have been published on the Independent Australia website.

They have also been shortlisted for the overall $500 prize and publication in the special printed edition of the Independent Australia Magazine, due in October.

The competition concludes on 30 September 2023, so get those pens flowing and keyboards tapping.

Enter your non-fiction work – to be judged by internationally renowned and multi-award-winning Australian journalist, John Pilger – or your fiction masterpiece – to be judged by Australian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week Jo Dyer – NOW!

The competition concludes on 30 September 2023 and we are now accepting entries for the July round of prizes. So, get those pens flowing and keyboards warmed up as we're excited to receive your submissions!

* Full Competition details and conditions of entry HERE.

