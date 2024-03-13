IA Writing Competition: FEBRUARY WINNERS!

Independent Australia is proud to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for February!

A big CONGRATULATIONS to our February entries:

Most Compelling Article FEB PRIZE WINNER Therese Taylor | 'David McBride book review stirs controversy' Highly Commended Kim Sawyer | 'Banks doing little to protect scam victims'

Most Enthralling Creative Work FEB PRIZE CO-WINNERS Andrew Hefferan |'POEM: Catching air' AND Darren Rexter |'POEM: Housing crisis'

Therese Taylor, Darren Rexter and Andrew Hefferan's submissions have now been published on the IA website and each receives a complimentary 12-month subscription to IA. They have also been shortlisted for the overall $1,000 prize and publication in the special 2025 edition of IA in Print.

