Media News

IA Writing Competition: FEBRUARY WINNERS!

By |

Independent Australia is proud to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for February! 

A big CONGRATULATIONS to our February entries:

Most Compelling Article

FEB PRIZE WINNER 

Therese Taylor | 'David McBride book review stirs controversy'

 

Highly Commended

Kim Sawyer | 'Banks doing little to protect scam victims'

Most Enthralling Creative Work

FEB PRIZE CO-WINNERS 

Andrew Hefferan |'POEM: Catching air' AND Darren Rexter |'POEM: Housing crisis

Therese TaylorDarren Rexter and Andrew Hefferan's submissions have now been published on the IA website and each receives a complimentary 12-month subscription to IA. They have also been shortlisted for the overall $1,000 prize and publication in the special 2025 edition of IA in Print

ENTER YOU MASTERPIECES NOW!

Enter your non-fiction article and/or your creative work masterpiece for your chance to be published in our printed magazine edition and win $1,000! Your stories matter. 

The competition concludes on 12 September 2024 and we are now accepting entries for the March round of winners. So, get those pens pumping and keyboards cracking — we can't wait to receive your submissions!

* Full competition details and conditions of entry HERE.

Calling all writers, IA wants you!
Calling all writers, IA wants you!

Independent Australia is proud to announce a competition to showcase some of our most talented writers, with some terrific prizes up for grabs!

