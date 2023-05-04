SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
IA Writing Competition: APRIL WINNERS!

By | | comments |

Independent Australia is proud to announce our very first IA Writing Competition winners! 

A big CONGRATULATIONS to the following April entries:

Most Compelling Article

Highly Commended: Robin Tennant-Wood — 'Dutton determined to revive the Liberal Party election machine' 
(Read this excellent article HERE.)

 

APRIL PRIZE WINNER: Fabian Robertson — 'NZ mother detained indefinitely under "God-like" ministerial powers' 
(Read the winning entry HERE.)

 

Most Enthralling Fiction Work

Highly Commended: Ann Meharg — 'Are the Liberals doomed?' 
(Read this excellent entry HERE.)

 

APRIL PRIZE WINNER: Victor Kline — 'Butterflies ply' 
(Read the winning entry HERE.)

Our April category winners, Fabian Robertson and Victor Kline, each receive a $100 cash prize, a 12-month subscription to IA and their excellent entries have been published on the Independent Australia website. 

They have also been shortlisted for the overall $500 prize and publication in the special printed edition of the Independent Australia Magazine, due in October. 

We are now accepting entries for May and we can’t wait to be dazzled by your submissions! The competition concludes on 30 September 2023, so get those pens and keyboards sharpened and enter your work in the following categories:

MOST COMPELLING ARTICLE CATEGORY

We invite submissions for the Most Compelling Article category. This is open to non-fiction articles from the general public, which we have not solicited.

This section will be judged by internationally renowned and multi-award-winning Australian journalist, John Pilger.

MOST ENTHRALLING FICTION WORK CATEGORY

We also invite writers of fiction and poetry to send us an enthralling short story or poem, featuring a current affairs or social element.

This category will be judged by Australian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer.

* Full Competition details HERE:

Calling all writers, IA wants you!
Calling all writers, IA wants you!

Independent Australia is proud to announce a competition to showcase some of our most talented writers, with some terrific prizes up for grabs!

