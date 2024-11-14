IA is fighting for its life and its survival depends on YOU!

IA is one of the last bastions of intelligent, independent, investigative journalism in Australia.

It is fighting for its very existence right now and really, really needs your help.

Independent Australia punches well above its weight, especially given it runs on the faint hint of the scent of an oily rag.

IA needs about $35,000 by the middle of December or it may not be able to keep on going.

What a shame that would be, because it is fearless, speaks truth to power and is one of the only truly progressive popular news journals in the nation. It’s been publishing continuously for close to 15 years.

And with the increasing concentration of conservative media in Australia and the likelihood of a Trumpist Dutton government, this nation needs courageous truthtellers now more than ever.

WHY IA NEEDS YOUR HELP

[If you’re already familiar with our work or embarrassed by shameless self-promotion, feel free to skip straight to the donation section below.]

Independent Australia’s intelligent content stems from the quality and depth of our contributors. Such as former ABC foreign correspondent (back when it was good) Dr Lee Duffield; ex-ABC reporter Alan Austin; Canberra Press Gallery member Dr Martin Hirst; influential economic adviser to PM Kevin Rudd, Stephen Koukoulas; media academic Dr Victoria Fielding; prominent tech expert Paul Budde; high profile immigration expert Dr Abul Rizvi, ex-Fairfax journalist (also back when it was good) Sue Arnold, former Murdoch journo (back when they had a few) Rosemary Sorensen, fearless anti-fascist Tom Tanuki; and award-winning cartoonist Mark David, to name just a few of our high calibre contributors.

IA is innovative — one of few publications that references all its facts and is a pioneer of multimedia in online news. We also publish hard-copy books and magazines.

Independent Australia has investigated scandals such as Ashbygate, Robodebt, the IPA, the Murdoch media, Watergate, Jacksonville and Barnaby Joyce, exposing everything from greenwashing to deep-seated political corruption.

Frankly, we’ve broken more tales with better angles than the Opera House.

IA is actually independent and is not afraid to slay a few sacred cows. But being iconoclastic, it’s shunned by the mainstream — for us, a badge of honour.

HELP SAVE INDEPENDENT AUSTRALIA

IA currently employs a team of six hardworking independent journos, including outstanding editor Michelle Pini and founder Dave Donovan.

Apart from establishing IA, founder Dave Donovan is perhaps best known for his ability to hold politicians to the blow torch of public opinion, such as when he made a Newman Government MP dance like a chicken.

Established in June 2010, Independent Australia has suffered financially since COVID struck. It is not about making money and our founder has never made a cent from his creation. However, until recently IA had always broken even.

If you would like Independent Australia to continue to be a beacon of light in an otherwise murky and dark sea of despair, and continue to make politicians dance, please donate to our crowdfunding campaign HERE. Even a small donation can make a huge difference.

You may also choose to become an IA subscriber. Do both! We really need you!

Thank you so much.

The IA team

(Michelle Pini, Dave Donovan, Dan Jensen, Cherie Moselen, Belinda Jones and Xavier Donovan.)

Please donate to our crowdfunding campaign HERE and please share this article and GoFundMe link with your friends, foes and networks.