SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Media News

IA in Pics competition: Snap yourself and win!

By | | comments |
Political watch-monkey, Bongo, enjoying a copy of IA In Print as Peter Dutton waffles on about... something less important.

If you haven't already bought your copy of IA In Print, here's an incentive for you!

Send us a photo of yourself reading your copy of IA in Print in the most interesting place possible. It could be outside Parliament House, atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge or somewhere even more exotic like a cafe in Paris. Let your imagination run wild!

The most creative entries will be published on IA and the overall winner will also receive $100!

And if you haven't yet acquired your copy, in another exciting development, IA in Print will soon be available at a news outlet near you, at 200 discerning businesses across the country. Bonus points if you can include a stockist in your selfie!

Send your amazing entries to editor@independentaustralia.net.

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
MEDIA
COMPETITION IA in Print selfie contest Independent Australia magazine independent media print media
Share Article
Recent articles by Independent Australia
IA Writing Competition: FEBRUARY WINNERS!

Independent Australia is proud to announce the IA Writing Competition winners for ...  
IA in Pics competition: Snap yourself and win!

If you haven't already bought your copy of IA In Print, here's an incentive for ...  
Tom Tate — The Developer Mayor

With the Gold Coast local government elections approaching, now is a good time to ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate