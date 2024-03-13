IA in Pics competition: Snap yourself and win!

Political watch-monkey, Bongo, enjoying a copy of IA In Print as Peter Dutton waffles on about... something less important.

If you haven't already bought your copy of IA In Print, here's an incentive for you!

Send us a photo of yourself reading your copy of IA in Print in the most interesting place possible. It could be outside Parliament House, atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge or somewhere even more exotic like a cafe in Paris. Let your imagination run wild!

The most creative entries will be published on IA and the overall winner will also receive $100!

And if you haven't yet acquired your copy, in another exciting development, IA in Print will soon be available at a news outlet near you, at 200 discerning businesses across the country. Bonus points if you can include a stockist in your selfie!

Send your amazing entries to editor@independentaustralia.net.

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Related Articles