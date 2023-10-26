Guardian cartoonist fired over accusation of anti-Semitism

Iconic British cartoonist Steve Bell has recently been sacked by The Guardian for a cartoon of Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.
Bell has been unknowingly found guilty of an anti-Semitic trope. Bell’s illustrious 42-year career at The Guardian has been truncated by ignorant editors because of a literary misinterpretation. The Guardian’s own illustrious 200-year history sinks further into the mire.
This is an occasion to confront that the cartoonist fraternity is rife with those prone to produce anti-Semitic tropes. This is a scandal of the first order. Time to troll through some examples to see what the right-thinking world is up against.
Dr Evan Jones is a political economist and former academic.
Related Articles
- Middle East: No end in sight to cruel war many years in the making
- Albanese Government urgently implored to help resolve Middle East crisis
- Backing Israel's rage-fuelled revenge presents moral dilemma
- Stop asking everyone to condemn Hamas
- Spotlight falls on Netanyahu amid destructive war in Israel and Gaza
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.