Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN SHOP
Media Opinion

Goward article galling

By | | comments |
Pru Goward's recent AFR article has been criticised for its elitist attitude (Screenshot via YouTube)

If we examine Pru Goward's comments in the Australian Financial Review about our workforce, many Muslim Australians, among others, should be offended, writes Bilal Cleland.

THE NOTION of ethnic or social superiority is absent from Islam, if not from the practice of all Muslims.

There is a notion in western thinking of “blue blood.” Not openly discussed much these days, it originated in Spain in the Ninth Century. The Gothic nobles of the north proved that they were of pure pedigree by displaying the blue veins on their inner wrists, unlike darker-skinned Muslims. Eventually, it came to divide the lower and upper classes throughout Europe, with the original racist religious origins forgotten.

We saw a very clear illustration of the continuation of this elitist attitude towards “the other” in Pru Goward’s recent Australian Financial Review article

Ms Goward, NSW minister for community services and minister for social housing until 2019 (and a former federal sex discrimination commissioner) was appointed as professor of social interventions and policy in August 2019 by Western Sydney University, of all places.

The Goward's punch
The Goward's punch

The Financial Review taps Pru Goward on the padded shoulder to spruik on the underclass from her verandah anthropologist’s armchair of irrelevancy.

Likening the 'underclass' – which she seems to think is linked to the proletariat – to the stoats and weasels of The Wind in the Willows, Goward wrote:

'They were to be feared and were, to use my mother’s words, not very nice. Government agencies view them with alarm as huge cost centres; they are over-represented in their use of government crisis services and are always the last to give up smoking, get their shots and eat two servings of vegetables a day.'

Echoing English cleric Thomas Robert Malthus, she goes on:

'Their birth rates far outstrip those of professional couples and they are now a significant potential contributor to our workforce.'

They not only breed like rabbits but they are also mentally deficient:

'… their children languish in the growing number of behavioural support classes in general high schools where they learn little.'

They might suffer from mental illness, cognitive disabilities and traumatic childhoods but they can be of service, presumably to the “blue bloods”. We might even help avoid the importation of a large number of workers if the "stoats and weasels" were made more amenable to exploitation with some undefined but “well designed” social policy.

Elite schools a breeding ground for arrogance
Elite schools a breeding ground for arrogance

Private educational institutions can instil notions of superiority that result in problems such as those we're currently seeing within Parliament.

This approach, coming from a Western Sydney University professor of social interventions and policy, is concerning.

According to Goward:

'I am convinced we can do better to harness the force that the people of the underclass represent. We need to make it a focus of social policy, not a by-product of it. We have little choice, or we will continue to import our workforce…'

The report 'A Demographic, Social And Economic Profile Of Muslims In Australia 2015' by Emeritus Professor College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences Flinders University Riaz Hassan, pointed to evidence of social injustice, rather than inferiority, behind such a picture:

Australian Muslims’ level of educational attainment compares favourably with the total population. In general, Australian Muslims are more likely to have completed Year 12 ... Muslim males have a significantly higher proportion of BA/postgraduate qualifications than all Australians ... A larger proportion of Muslims  – male and female – are in full-time education compared with all Australians.

Muslims generally live near employment opportunities, with up to 75% living in Melbourne or Sydney. The Muslim population is young – going on the profile of immigrants coming to this country – with over 60% of our Muslim population being immigrants.

What does not match this well-educated and productive profile is the level of income, unemployment and ease of obtaining employment compared with other Australians. Muslim Australians are significantly underrepresented in the high-status occupational categories and overrepresented in lower socioeconomic categories.

Their rate of unemployment is about double that of all Australians and it appears there is blatant discrimination in employment practices.

According to this article on the subject of job hunting in Australia:

'To get as many interviews as an Anglo applicant with an Anglo-sounding name, an Indigenous person must submit 35% more applications … and a Middle Eastern person 64% more applications'.

Blue-blood-Malthusian mentality – starve the poor to stop them breeding; God favours the good through prosperity – is an anti-human attitude that still exists under the surface, only occasionally vomiting forth.

The Muslim community needs to step up on such issues and defend basic morality.

Bilal Cleland is a retired secondary teacher and was Secretary of the Islamic Council of Victoria, Chairman of the Muslim Welfare Board Victoria and Secretary of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils. You can follow Bilal on Twitter @BilalCleland.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS MEDIA RELIGION EMPLOYMENT
ELITISM Bilal Cleland Pru Goward classism Australian Financial Review underclass unemployment Muslim population #auspol Liberal Party
Recent articles by Bilal Cleland
Goward article galling

If we examine Pru Goward's recent Australian Financial Review story about our ...  
The vaccination saga: Infections, hesitancy and inequality

The stories from across the world are similar. In those countries where anti-vac ...  
Conspiracy theories continue to spread during COVID-19

During this pandemic, anti-vaccination has been the subject of conspiracy theories ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate