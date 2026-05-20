Federal Budget reveals Australia’s mounting digital technical debt

Last week's Federal Budget resembles a large-scale repair-and-maintenance program for an increasingly complex digital society, writes Paul Budde.

THE 2026–27 FEDERAL BUDGET reveals something important about Australia’s digital future. Despite billions in ICT spending, this is not a budget driven by bold technological transformation. It is a budget focused on maintaining increasingly complex digital systems, managing cyber risk and stabilising ageing infrastructure.

That may ultimately become the defining ICT story of this Budget.

On paper, the numbers are impressive. More than $2.4 billion has been allocated across Digital ID, My Health Record, cybersecurity, aged care systems, AI capability, business registers and government platforms. Yet much of this funding is not about innovation. It is about sustainment.

The language used throughout the Budget is revealing: 'continued operations', 'stabilisation', 'uplift', 'security' and 'enhancement'. These are not the words of disruption. They are the vocabulary of maintenance.

The biggest winners — Digital ID and My Health Record — illustrate this clearly.

The government will spend $654 million over four years on Digital ID systems. Nearly $600 million will go to My Health Record. These are no longer experimental digital initiatives. They are becoming permanent national infrastructure.

This marks a major shift in how government operates. Digital systems are no longer simply service delivery tools; they are becoming central to governance itself. Identity verification, access to services, compliance systems and data-sharing frameworks increasingly depend on large-scale digital platforms.

Once governments invest at this scale, reversal becomes almost impossible.

The Budget also exposes Australia’s growing digital technical debt. Across aged care, tax systems, environmental approvals, cybersecurity and business registers, governments are now spending heavily simply to keep systems functioning securely.

The ICT industry will benefit from this ongoing modernisation cycle. Large systems integrators, cloud providers and cybersecurity firms can expect continuing demand.

But from a national productivity perspective, the picture is more complicated. Much of this spending compensates for years of fragmented digital development and dependence on increasingly complex legacy systems.

Cybersecurity again dominates the ICT agenda.

Additional funding for Home Affairs, the Australian Signals Directorate and Services Australia confirms that cyber resilience is now a permanent national security expense rather than a temporary policy priority.

Yet there is a paradox here. The more Australia digitises essential systems, the more vulnerable the country becomes to cyberattacks, systemic outages and foreign technology dependence.

This creates a self-reinforcing cycle:

Digitisation increases efficiency.

Efficiency increases dependence.

Dependence increases vulnerability, and

Vulnerability requires more cyber spending.

Cybersecurity is starting to resemble defence spending — essential, permanent and without a clear endpoint.

The Budget’s AI measures reveal another weakness in Australia’s digital strategy.

Funding for AI research and public-sector AI use is welcome, but Australia still lacks a coherent sovereign AI strategy. Most of the economic value from AI will likely flow offshore to global hyperscalers and platform providers.

This mirrors earlier failures in telecommunications and digital platforms, where Australia became heavily dependent on foreign-owned infrastructure while missing opportunities to build stronger sovereign capability.

One of the more significant ICT developments may actually sit in the proposed telecommunications approval reforms.

The government plans to streamline approvals for telecom infrastructure, reflecting growing frustration with fragmented planning systems across states and local councils. Industry estimates suggest approval delays are slowing mobile tower and fibre deployment and discouraging investment.

This matters far beyond telecommunications. Digital infrastructure is now as economically critical as roads, ports and electricity grids. Yet Australia still regulates much of it through outdated planning frameworks designed for an earlier era.

At the same time, the Budget quietly signals a winding back of several regional communications programs, including the Regional Tech Hub and elements of the Mobile Black Spot Program.

That is concerning.

The regional digital divide remains far from solved. Many rural communities still suffer from weak mobile coverage, fragile connectivity and limited digital support services.

Importantly, the Regional Tech Hub recognised something governments often overlook: digital inclusion is not just about infrastructure. It is also about capability, literacy and human support.

Ultimately, the Budget highlights the absence of a broader national digital vision.

Australia has many digital projects, numerous cyber initiatives, and fragmented modernisation programs. But it still lacks a coherent long-term strategy that links digital sovereignty, AI capability, telecommunications infrastructure, cyber resilience, and regional inclusion.

Instead, this Budget resembles a large-scale repair-and-maintenance program for an increasingly complex digital society.

For the ICT industry, that means continued opportunities in infrastructure, cybersecurity, and government systems integration.

But for Australia, the larger question remains unresolved: are we building genuine sovereign digital capability — or simply becoming more efficient managers of technological dependence?

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy, Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

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