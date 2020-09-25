Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Media News

EXCLUSIVE: ABC staff asked for ID in 'secret' pay-freeze ballot

By | | comments
(Screenshot via YouTube)

ABC staff members are being required to disclose their staff identification numbers as part of a compulsory vote on whether or not to accept a pay freeze.

And it appears ABC management has given personal staff telephone numbers to the private company that has been engaged to conduct the vote, but ABC management is refusing to comment.

Independent Australia has obtained a copy of an email sent to ABC staff after the Federal Government asked the ABC Board to freeze wages at the independent corporation.

Public sector employees are being forced to have scheduled pay rises cancelled, but ABC management found it was unable to legally enforce a retraction of an already agreed-upon Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA), which gives ABC employees a two per cent pay increase.

When it recently conducted another staff ballot for a staff-appointed member of the ABC Board, as well as in previous EBAs, the ABC enlisted the Australian Electoral Commission to conduct a characteristically sound and secure vote.

EXCLUSIVE: ABC allegedly 'endangers life' of employee in Kenya
EXCLUSIVE: ABC allegedly 'endangers life' of employee in Kenya

A news producer employed by the ABC in Nairobi says he now fears for his life after he was named in an email distributed by an ABC News executive.

However, in its latest EBA as well as this new vote on a pay freeze – euphemistically called a “variation” – the ABC has engaged a private polling company.

The Melbourne-based CorpVote company, which says it has better technology than the AEC, is being used for the pay-freeze poll.

The email sent to staff says:

CorpVote Pty Ltd is independently conducting this ballot process. We have been appointed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation to protect your privacy and ensure a fair ballot result.

 

All votes submitted through our system are anonymous and the method by which you cast your vote is secure. During the ballot process, you will receive messages from CorpVote via email and SMS reminding you to vote.

ABC staff members, who want to remain anonymous, have told Independent Australia that they are being required to tell CorpVote their employee identification numbers so as to verify their vote and that they are receiving text messages on their private mobile telephones from the company.

A CorpVote Director, Tim Jones, told Independent Australia that he could not comment on the ABC’s poll, but he did confirm that employee IDs are regularly used in the CorpVote process and that clients very often supplied his company with employee data.

The war on the ABC and its options for survival
The war on the ABC and its options for survival

Dr Lee Duffield continues his examination of the current state of the ABC and its future under a Liberal government.

Mr Jones said:

There’s an authentication method in actually accessing the voter system and that can be any number of details. It could be an employee number… or using a voter access code in combination with something like an employee number. We randomly generate these codes… to stop pre-vote collusion and things like that around votes.

 

The identity is split from the vote and put into two different databases. So it works the same way as the postal voting method where you write on the front of the envelope and you pull the identity off. The company can’t see any of this going on, in fact, we don’t know what a person voted ourselves let alone the company itself.

When asked how employees would know if he was telling the truth about anonymity, Mr Smith asked:

“Well, how do you know I am not telling the truth? Is it just through scepticism?”

The email to staff says that any votes lodged by casual employees who had not performed work for the ABC during the voting period would be removed from the final vote tally.

However, it is not clear how the company knows which casual employees weren’t working during the voting period.

Mr Jones would not say how much the ABC was paying his company to conduct the poll.

But he did say it would be more expensive for the public broadcaster to use the AEC:

“We are a lot cheaper, I’ll tell you that — by tens of thousands.”

Independent Australia contacted the ABC but had received a response at the time of publication.

Jeff Waters is a former ABC national and international journalist and author of two non-fiction books.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
MEDIA LAW
ABC funding pay freeze wage freeze Enterprise Bargaining Agreement EBA ABC Board Australian Electoral Commission CorpVote Tim Jones
Recent articles by Jeff Waters
EXCLUSIVE: ABC staff asked for ID in 'secret' pay-freeze ballot

ABC staff members are being required to disclose their staff ID numbers as part of ...  
ABC News needs to find a new way to chase ratings

ABC News is operating on an outdated business model that needs to be revised in ...  
EXCLUSIVE: ABC allegedly 'endangers life' of employee in Kenya

A news producer employed by the ABC in Nairobi says he now fears for his life after ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate