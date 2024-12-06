Dutton, Harvey and Uhlmann's cooked advice

Managing editor Michelle Pini takes a look at the latest media disinformation disguised as credible commentary.

FEATURING on rotation in the legacy media this week were "experts" wannabe overlord Peter Dutton, billionaire Gerry "Heartless" Harvey and Murdoch mouthpiece Chris Uhlmann.

Supported by the usual flurry of underwhelming and downright idiotic backup performers, the starring threesome issued “dire warnings” on everything from foreign policy to imminent economic black holes and the likelihood that Australia's lights will soon be going out, probably forever, unless we dig up heaps more coal and/or uranium — and quick smart.

WANNABE OVERLORD STICKS WITH TWO ALLIES

Busiest bee of all was the Opposition Leader, as usual. Known the world over for his “diplomacy", Dutton was cited far and wide claiming that Australia finally joining the call for an end to the genocide in Palestine is “abandoning Israel”.

What we should be doing, according to Dutton, is “sticking with our allies, U.S.A. and Israel” by continuing to ignore above-mentioned war crimes.

Never mind that our other allies – including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore – are also part of the 157 nations now backing the UN resolution, which states:

‘Israel bring to an end its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as rapidly as possible.’

Given free reign to ramble on without rhyme or reason, Dutton added that the PM:

“Sold the Jewish community out for 'green' votes."

Dutton was also cited echoing warnings from mates Gerry Harvey and Chris Uhlmann on the economy and energy matters.

HEARTLESS BILLIONAIRE'S HIGH POWER BILLS

Expert debt pusher via “interest-free” offers and “buy stuff you can’t afford now to lose hope of ever affording it later” deals, Gerry Harvey is the first person one would approach regarding the national debt — obviously.

Harvey was quoted on every mainstream megaphone issuing yet another “dire warning” that Australia is heading into a “great big black hole” of debt.

The problem seems to lie with Gerry's power bills, which he says have 'doubled in the past two years as the Government pushed renewable energy', causing his warehouse costs to increase.

Apparently, the Albanese Government just hasn't been as sympathetic to Gerry's plight as the previous Morrison Government, which gifted him millions despite Harvey Norman's record profits.

Harvey said:

'Anything you do at the moment in development costs is just so high and the government is not doing anything to reduce that.'

Gerry's endless whinging notwithstanding, Harvey Norman's total sales in Australia were up 3.2 per cent in the last quarter.

Harvey’s latest warning came as the media was preparing to pounce on Australia’s recent economic growth and reframe it as bad news because sure, there has been growth in a stagnant global market, but hey, there's a Labor Government so the growth is only due to the “throttle of federal spending” and is therefore really bad.

Naturally, the fact that the economy was being managed well enough to record growth in a global downturn was largely ignored by the mainstream media circus. As was Australia’s monumental improvement in trade relations with China leading to the latter's lifting of all trade restrictions incurred during the Morrison Government's halfwitted "diplomacy". The massive boost to Australia's economy that will likely ensue was also overlooked.

MURDOCH MOUTHPIECE'S NET ZERO CLUES

Finally, to whom would the media turn for advice on energy and specifically, nuclear energy policy? An energy specialist? Maybe a nuclear scientist? Someone from the CSIRO, perhaps?

Nope.

Non-expert on energy, nuclear power, climate change, renewables or well, anything of consequence (unless you count gaslighting) News Corp hack, Chris Uhlmann, of course!

In his latest diatribe, Uhlmann denounced the Labor Government of, wait for it, “gaslighting” Aussies on energy prices. Oh, we're also on a "pathway to poverty" as a result of Labor's "renewables-only approach", opined Uhlmann.

Meanwhile, News Corp outlets across the nation echoed Uhlmann's climate-denying drivel with headlines such as 'Step on the Gas' and ''Only Gas Can Save Us Now'.

Uhlmann also gifted the country with a "documentary" entitled 'The Real Cost of Net Zero', which, lo and behold, offers up gas and nuclear as the only answer for life as we know it.

This is the same expert gaslighter who claimed that South Australia’s 2016 blackout, following extreme weather activity – during which two tornadoes ripped through the state with winds of up to 160mph and at least 80,000 lightning strikes, knocking out 22 high-voltage electricity pylons – was caused by its reliance on renewables.

Renewables said Uhlmann in 2016, had the “problem of being intermittent” and he sagely advised that due to "unchecked" wind energy, “the entire nation might go to black”.

Has Uhlmann become better educated since that ill-informed summation? Of course not. Uhlmann's merry climate-denying ignorance lives on.

Quoted in The Australian, Uhlmann says governments:

'...pushing ambitious renewables targets [are] breathtakingly, stunningly energy illiterate.'

We must remember to stay tuned to Sky News for Uhlmann's upcoming advice on brain surgery.

Essentially, the year is finishing the way it began with brazenly ignorant, entitled, old White men saturating every sector of the media, to promote their self-centred personal agendas via disinformation disguised as credible commentary.

In the case of Dutton, Norman and Uhlmann whether or not the lights are on, there's nobody home.

Subscribe NOW to receive editorials like this one (usually only available to subscribers) directly to your inbox and access all our work.

Follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Bluesky @michellepini.bsky.social and Independent Australia on Bluesky @independentaus.bsky.social.

Related Articles