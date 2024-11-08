Dominique Grubisa is toast, or at least in 'the Toaster'

Falsification of documents is nothing new for the Grubisa and Fitzsimons families. It continues, as IA reports.

IN AN ARTICLE in September, we noted that fraudulent property maven Dominique Grubisa and her husband, Kevin, had apparently separated. It came up in a recent judgment regarding an application of stay of certain orders made by Justice Ian Jackman in the Federal Court in the case brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

It seems to come up in the context of Dominique transferring her interest in a property owned by her and Kevin to Kevin’s name alone. What seems to be a deliberate effort to get assets out of her name.

Time to don the scuba gear once again. This time, we need to dodge the Manly Ferry and the cruise ships in Circular Quay and jump out of the water near the Sydney Opera House.

Situated next to the Opera House, are the Bennelong Apartments, nicknamed “the Toaster”. Amongst the owners of apartments in “the Toaster” is broadcaster Alan Jones.

Perhaps we have developed a case of nitrogen narcosis from too many deep dives, but we are struggling to understand the latest developments.

Recently the records for Master Wealth Control Pty Ltd (MWC), the company that is the subject of the proceedings brought by the ACCC, have updated its records with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). Dominique Grubisa is the sole director of MWC. She has been banned from running companies by the Federal Court and by ASIC.

Grubisa and MWC’s appeal against orders of the Federal Court go to a hearing before the Full Federal Court on 20 and 21 November.

ASIC records for MWC now show Dominique Grubisa as living in a property in West Pennant Hills, a property that Onthehouse.com.au shows was listed for rent in July of last year at $2,500 per week. That listing shows the property as having five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and eight underground car parking spaces. The three-level property is some 685m2 in floor size.

Onthehouse.com.au is a website ‘powered by CoreLogic’. Grubisa and MWC remain in litigation with CoreLogic after that company severed ties with MWC in 2022.

Kevin Grubisa, from whom Dominique is apparently separated, has according to records recently filed for numerous companies within the DGI group of companies (including DGI Wealth Management Pty Ltd, DGI Products and Services Pty Ltd, RER Properties Pty Ltd, DGI Holdings Pty Ltd, DGI Productions Pty Ltd and RER Lawyers Pty Ltd) and settled for smaller accommodation. A two-bedroom apartment in “the Toaster” — an apartment of some 114m2.

IA understands that Ms Grubisa’s father, Christopher Ronald Fitzsimons, who for years used the fake name Christopher Charles Jackson, passed away in May of this year. Mr Fitzsimons was the director of British Securities and Investments Corporation Pty Ltd (BSIC), a company we referred to in an article on 6 April. That company owns two storage units in the Elan building in Kings Cross.

When those storage units were transferred to BSIC (NSW dealing AG975270B), the document falsely claimed Lyons and Lyons Solicitors address as PO Box 992, Potts Point. Also, the phone number used on the document transferring the storage units from Dominique’s mother, Maria Fitzsimons to BSIC, was not that of Mr Lyons but the mobile number of Christopher Fitzsimons.

The document purportedly had the signature of James Lyons as the person who certified the document as correct for the purposes of the Real Property Act 1900.

Clearly the document wasn’t correct. The address for Lyons and Lyons Solicitors wasn’t as claimed. The phone number was not the phone number for James Lyons’ firm. Why, if Lyons had seen this document, would he allow a fake address and fake phone number to be used for his firm?

Both Maria and Chris Fitzsimons took to using an email account using the name of Lyons and Lyons. Of course, with Dominique Grubisa’s full knowledge.

More about the PO Box below. However, for people who missed previous stories, it was the PO Box used by Dominique Grubisa’s father when he signed correspondence on her letterhead using a fake name.

Now we don’t know whether it’s the nitrogen build-up from the deep diving or just more deception but here we go, trying to make sense of the latest developments.

In June, Maria Fitzsimons filed an ASIC Form 484 (document 032064905) notifying of a change in the directorship of BSIC. The form also notified ASIC of Mrs Fitzsimons' residential and postal address. The form was signed on 21 June and was registered by ASIC on 19 July.

Where did Mrs Fitzsimons tell ASIC she resided? Surely Dominique, with all those bedrooms, bathrooms and garages (as well as the sauna and pool) would have taken her in. It seems not.

If the documents that Kevin Grubisa and Maria Fitzsimons lodged with ASIC are to be believed, Mrs Fitzsimons is now co-habiting with her son-in-law (who is, apparently, separated from her daughter) in that apartment in “the Toaster”. So perhaps not Dominique and Kevin doing Netflix-and-chill at home, but Kevin and her mum on the sofa in the apartment in “the Toaster”.

That apartment where Kevin and Maria Fitzsimons are supposed to be co-habiting is also rented. It is not owned by Dominique, Kevin or Mrs Fitzsimons. However, it was listed as a previous address of Christopher Fitzsimons in ASIC records for BSIC although again not owned by him.

The Form 484 lodged with ASIC notes Mrs Fitzsimons' postal address as PO Box 992, Potts Point. Perhaps the most infamous PO Box in the history of the Potts Point Post Office. Perhaps one day it will have a green plaque. For more about the infamous PO Box, read about it here. This PO Box is the same that “Chris Jackson” used to use on Dominique Grubisa’s letterhead when her PO Box was in the Queen Victoria Building.

What are we to believe? That Kevin and Dominique Grubisa have separated and Kevin is now co-habiting with his (former?) mother-in-law, or that Kevin Grubisa or Maria Fitzsimons have filed false documents with ASIC?

If the former, then we suspect Christmas lunch this year should be interesting. We hope that Dominique at least, at a minimum, offers to host Christmas lunch, given her home’s 150m2 wrap-around balconies with 360-degree views. Even if Kevin and her mum slept on the balcony, they would have more space than back at their apartment.

We trust that the ACCC and ASIC are taking note.

As the nitrogen slowly leaves our blood system, we conclude that it is just yet more lies.

