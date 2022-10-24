Dominique Grubisa — mastermind? No, just a master plagiarist

Dominique Grubisa isn't even trying anymore, blatantly plagiarising other websites for her own benefit (Screenshot via Vimeo)

Self-professed property maven Dominique Grubisa has launched her latest endeavour, based on another work of plagiarism and simply extraordinary claims, as David Donovan reports.

READERS OF IA’s many stories regarding Dominique Grubisa would be well aware that Grubisa is not for turning. She continues to double down. They would also be aware that Grubisa has developed a very honed skill in plagiarism. Her latest work in this regard is pure gold.

Some months ago, Grubisa set up a new business — Property Lovers. Like DG Institute, Property Lovers runs ads on Facebook. The most recent have been to promote webinars for her Real Estate Rescue program. Grubisa sought to obtain a trademark for the logo of the Property Lovers business. However, the application received an adverse report from IP Australia. Perhaps (although we are not certain) because of its similarity to the trademark of Airbnb.

On the Property Lovers website, Grubisa launched the promotion of her latest endeavour — her Mastermind Alliance (which has recently been removed, but still accessible via the Wayback Machine.) And what grand claims she makes about this.

Grubisa invites people to apply to Alliance, which she claims is:

‘The only mastermind on Earth solely dedicated to obsessive growth and wealth accumulation through property.’

The text that follows comes with a ‘WARNING’ – that the email is designed to ‘run you off’.

What follows are extraordinary claims. When we read them, we thought this article might itself need a WARNING, so here you go:

This article contains references to bizarre claims, bad language and plagiarism.

Grubisa’s latest work of plagiarism comes from the work of U.S.-based Perry Belcher. In 2008, Belcher was convicted of fraud in relation to a health remedy scam and had his assets sold to compensate victims. These days, Belcher refers to himself as a legend in the direct marketing world.

On an internet page, Belcher promotes the ‘Driven Mastermind’ of which he describes himself as co-founder.

Perry describes it as:

‘The only mastermind on Earth solely dedicated to obsessive growth, power and wealth accumulation.’

Belcher tells us that when he started researching, he identified what was wrong with most masterminds. Grubisa, too, claims to have done research and remarkably identified the same issues as Belcher.

Grubisa softens the language of Belcher somewhat. Perhaps she learnt something from the nuns at Monte Saint’ Angelo Mercy College.

Belcher said, ‘too much feel good bulls*it and not enough meat’, which Grubisa changes to ‘too much feel good “Kumbayah” [sic] stuff and not enough meat’.

Both follow that up with exactly the same advice:

‘If you want to feel good — go buy a puppy. We don’t group meditate, have prayer breakfasts or raise money for the arts.’

Belcher suggests some masterminds are ‘way too “stick-up-the-ass” fancy and not enough fun’ which Grubisa softens to ‘way too “try-hard” obnoxious and not enough fun’.

Another criticism by Belcher of other masterminds involves there being ‘too many broke dick posers “playing” business’. For Grubisa, this translates to ‘too many wannabe pretenders and oxygen thieves sucking the life out of us while “playing” property entrepreneur’.

Both follow up with the same promise:

‘...to NEVER stick you at a table with [Belcher:] a tool; [Grubisa:] a loser.’

Both follow with:

‘I bet someone specific popped into your mind when you read that. We all know one.’

Line after line, paragraph after paragraph has been lifted out of Belcher’s invitation. Right down, it seems, to both having problems with maths.

Belcher promises his group will ‘meet LIVE four times per year!’ Coincidentally, so does Grubisa. Later, Belcher says, ‘we meet live three times a year for regular sessions’. Wow, the same statement from Grubisa.

Both also seem to have a problem with sticky keys on their computer keyboard telling their audience their group could:

‘...reeeaaaaallly help [the reader] achieve ANY goal but you have to fit in.’

By now, we are sure that you will want to join this elite group. Unfortunately, there is bad some bad news.

For both, you have to be selected and personally invited to become a member.

But for those not admitted, don’t have regrets because Belcher and Grubisa tell the reader:

‘Like the Oscars, it’s an honour just to be nominated.’

It does sound so exciting, though, as those select few admitted will gain:

‘Early bird and beta access to a WORLD of QUANTUM leaps.’

Like Belcher, Grubisa claims her ‘faculty and fellow members are known for innovating the biggest BREAKTHROUGHS in the entire industry’.

If that wasn’t enough, you will:

‘...become friends with some of the wealthiest, most powerful active business [and for Grubisa — property] minds in the industry today.’

Both claim they find that ‘hardly ANYONE is more than one or two connections away’ from their personal network. Both offer ‘a lot of fun trips’ to ’China, the Philippines... and more’. Both offer ‘China import agent access’ and ‘Collective bargaining’.

Those dealing with the Alliance [Grubisa] or Driven [Belcher] better watch out because both warn if people ‘screw you they are screwing US, so you’ll always be safe in the family’. In each case, ‘It’s US against the world and God help whoever gets in our path’.

Fair warning to ASIC, the office of the Victorian Legal Services Board and Commissioner and the myriad of other organisations investigating Grubisa’s activities.

But most reassuringly, the reader will find they ‘finally have a HOME... literally. Anytime [the member is] in any faculty or fellow member's home town’ they are guaranteed to ‘ALWAYS feel welcomed’.

Both are hard-hitting, telling their audience, that if they are still reading, they are either:

‘...a total loser with a lot of time on [their] hands or dead serious about winning at all costs.’

Both ask the reader whether they ‘have the guts to request and fill out the application’.

For us, it will be a hard pass, thanks, Dominique.

Recently, the Financial Review suggested that shame didn’t seem to be in Grubisa’s vocabulary. She certainly isn’t concerned about constantly lifting the work of others.

Perhaps she does have the occasional moment of understanding, though. In the video that accompanies the pitch, Grubisa tells her students of the rules of the cult... sorry, we mean Mastermind Alliance.

One key rule for Grubisa (as it is for Belcher) is confidentiality.

Business ventures between members are encouraged but [IA emphasis]:

“If you duplicate another member’s business model, take their IP, or worst still, steal their deal without permission this will result in your membership being terminated. We are very serious about this. The group doesn’t take kindly to theft and that is what it is.”

A striking admission for someone who has a history of misappropriating the intellectual property of others. How she didn’t choke on those words when she was reading a script lifted largely from Belcher’s pitch is beyond us. Perhaps, as the Financial Review said, shame just isn’t in her vocabulary.

In the video [at 23 minutes, 52 seconds], Grubisa says she “handpicked a founding faculty... to build the greatest and most powerful Mastermind in history” [IA emphasis].

Also in the video, she claims [at 16 minutes, 45 seconds in]: “Master Alliance is your best chance to feel at home with some of the most brilliant driven hunter minds on the planet” [IA emphasis].

Wow! No delusions of grandeur there. But then again, it’s exactly the same claim Belcher makes in his pitch.

As we often say about Grubisa — buyer beware! And God help anyone who gets in her path.

