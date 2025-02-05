DeepSeek gives China breakthrough in AI development

The release of DeepSeek R1, a powerful new large language model (LLM) developed in China on a shoestring budget, has sent shockwaves through the artificial intelligence (AI) community.

I am sure, like me, many people chuckled when they heard about this shortly after Donald Trump’s announcement just days earlier of an American initiative based on the old “big iron” approach to AI, with a massive investment of US$500 billion (AU$808 billion).

The fact that a small AI lab, operating under U.S. semiconductor sanctions, has managed to outperform OpenAI on key benchmarks raises two crucial questions: Where is AI headed? And at what cost?

Another important question is whether America has put itself at a disadvantage with its trade boycotts against China.

The limits of scale: The end of “bigger is better”

For years, the race in AI has been about brute-force scaling — bigger models, more parameters and greater computing power. But DeepSeek's success, despite constrained resources, highlights what many of us have been predicting: optimisation is overtaking scale as the dominant paradigm in AI.

As I have mentioned before, specialised, domain-specific models will be more efficient and valuable than massive general-purpose LLMs. With the massive gains in cost and resource efficiency demonstrated by DeepSeek, the trend is clear — AI is moving toward targeted intelligence, not just raw power.

Security and censorship: The risks of Chinese AI

DeepSeek's emergence, however, is a double-edged sword. While its technological breakthroughs are impressive, its Chinese origins raise significant concerns about censorship, data security and geopolitical implications.

China's AI industry operates within the constraints of state control, where censorship is not a bug but a feature. Models trained in China are subject to strict content filtering, suppression of politically sensitive topics and alignment with government narratives. This isn't just a concern for Chinese users — if such models gain global traction, they could shape information ecosystems in ways that are incompatible with open societies.

Moreover, there are cybersecurity implications. China’s track record on data privacy is well-documented, from state-sponsored hacking campaigns to backdoors in telecom infrastructure. Deploying Chinese-built AI in critical applications, whether in enterprise or national security contexts, poses a real risk of data interception, manipulation, or covert influence.

Governments and businesses must carefully weigh these risks before integrating foreign AI models into sensitive operations. Unfortunately for China, this means it won’t be able to fully capitalise on this enormous breakthrough in global markets.

As has been mentioned, this is an even more significant “Sputnik moment” for America. The outcome of this will no doubt be a race to replicate the DeepSeek model and this will likely happen sooner rather than later. Perhaps this might also be an opportunity for Europe to get its act together and join the competition.

Australia could also play a role in this race, collaborating with the Americans or perhaps better with the Europeans, as under the new administration, America is going to isolate itself further.

The new frontier: Edge AI and strategic deployment

DeepSeek’s success underscores another key shift: the future of AI isn't in centralised mega-models but in strategically optimised, decentralised systems.

As early as the 2000s, I saw and supported firsthand how companies (in this case Macquarie Telecom) started to achieve better results at a fraction of the cost by investing in data centres, allowing them to adopt smart cloud strategies in traditionally change-averse industries. The same principle applies to AI: rather than relying on massive, central LLMs that require continuous online access, we should be deploying AI models at the edge — closer to where decisions happen.

This shift isn’t just about efficiency; it's about resilience and security. Edge AI minimises reliance on centralised infrastructures vulnerable to cyber threats, reduces latency and enhances user control over data. It also offers a way to develop AI that aligns with specific needs rather than generic, one-size-fits-all solutions dictated by a few dominant players.

Optimisation over scale: The next era of AI

As my colleague David Bray mentioned as chair of the accelerator at the Loomis Council, he sees this moment as a technological maturation. We're transitioning from “scale at any cost” to “strategic deployment” — a necessary evolution in AI, just as we've seen in cloud computing and data infrastructure. Efficiency, specialisation and security will define the winners of the next AI wave.

Be bold, be brave, be benevolent

David also mentioned that AI should be developed in ways that are people and community-centred, not just for raw computational supremacy. The next wave of AI innovation won't be about sheer power but about deploying intelligence strategically to create real-world value.

The industry must take a stand: do we want AI shaped by principles of openness, security and responsible use, or by opaque, state-controlled systems where censorship and surveillance are built-in? The answer will determine the trajectory of this technology for decades to come.

We should embrace the breakthroughs seen in models like DeepSeek R1 but remain vigilant about where they come from and how they are used. The future of AI is not about building bigger black boxes, it’s about making AI smarter, safer and more aligned with human needs.

May you live in interesting times.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

