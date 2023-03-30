Calling all writers, IA wants you!

Independent Australia is proud to announce a competition to showcase some of our most talented writers, with some terrific prizes up for grabs!

WE ARE PUBLISHING a big, bold Independent Australia magazine edition, featuring hard news reports and deep dive analysis from our editorial team and columnists, plus food, wine and entertainment news, puzzles and more, to be published in October.

The magazine will also include two exciting competitions.

MOST COMPELLING ARTICLE CATEGORY

We now invite submissions for the Most Compelling Article. This is open to non-fiction articles from the general public, which we have not solicited.

This section will be judged by internationally renowned and multi-award-winning journalist Australian, John Pilger.

MOST ENTHRALLING FICTION WORK CATEGORY

We also invite writers of fiction and poetry to send us an enthralling short story or poem, featuring a current affairs or social element.

This category will be judged by Australian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer.

Shortlisted entries for each category will attract a $100 monthly prize, a 12-month subscription to IA, plus publication on the Independent Australia website.

The overall winners in both categories will each receive a $500 prize and publication in the special edition of the Independent Australia magazine, due in October.

We can’t wait to be dazzled by your submissions, so get those pens and keyboards sharpened!

