SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Media News

Calling all writers, IA wants you!

By | | comments |

Independent Australia is proud to announce a competition to showcase some of our most talented writers, with some terrific prizes up for grabs!

WE ARE PUBLISHING a big, bold Independent Australia magazine edition, featuring hard news reports and deep dive analysis from our editorial team and columnists, plus food, wine and entertainment news, puzzles and more, to be published in October.

The magazine will also include two exciting competitions.

MOST COMPELLING ARTICLE CATEGORY

We now invite submissions for the Most Compelling Article. This is open to non-fiction articles from the general public, which we have not solicited.

This section will be judged by internationally renowned and multi-award-winning journalist Australian, John Pilger.

MOST ENTHRALLING FICTION WORK CATEGORY

We also invite writers of fiction and poetry to send us an enthralling short story or poem, featuring a current affairs or social element.

This category will be judged by Australian theatre and film producer and former Sydney Writers' Festival CEO and director of Adelaide Writers' Week, Jo Dyer.

Shortlisted entries for each category will attract a $100 monthly prize, a 12-month subscription to IA, plus publication on the Independent Australia website.

The overall winners in both categories will each receive a $500 prize and publication in the special edition of the Independent Australia magazine, due in October.

We can’t wait to be dazzled by your submissions, so get those pens and keyboards sharpened!

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
MEDIA
COMPETITION magazine writer author creative writing John Pilger Jo Dyer non-fiction article fiction
  • Share:
Recent articles by Independent Australia
Calling all writers, IA wants you!

Independent Australia is proud to announce a competition to showcase some of our ...  
VIDEO: Paul Keating vs The National Press Club

What was meant to be a discussion on the impacts of the AUKUS pact gave former PM ...  
Dominique Grubisa faces Federal Court in ACCC case

The ACCC has taken Dominique Grubisa to Federal Court after revealing "false or m ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate