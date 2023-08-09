SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Media News

BRITTANY HIGGINS: In response to The Australian's Sofronoff Inquiry article

By | | comments |
The Australian has once again discredited Brittany Higgins and her legal team (Image by Dan Jensen)

Brittany Higgins has released a statement in response to an article in The Australian (‘ACT cop careers destroyed by DPP false claims,’ 9 August 2023) on the Sofronoff Inquiry report into the prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann.

THESE POLICE never wanted to charge my rapist despite the fact that no one, not even the defence, made an application contending that the prosecution was not properly commenced.

They made a fun folder full of unfounded claims in a literal attempt to discredit me as a permissible rape victim to the Office of the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions].

They wrongly handed over my most private thoughts taken over years in counselling sessions at the Rape Crisis Centre to defence.

(Source: The Australian)

And by Walter [Sofronoff]'s own admission didn't know the threshold for charging in sexual offences.

These men were absolutely awful to me. They made me feel violated at every turn.

I will always remember how small I felt in having five senior police officers I've never met in a room belittling me — after I had just spent hours giving evidence in a second EIC [evidence in chief] interview.

They cast judgements about the merits of my advocacy and regularly reiterated the reasons why they thought that I shouldn't proceed with pressing charges.

I do not celebrate the misfortune of others. However, these officers were disgraced by their conduct, not by the DPP.

Sofronoff leaks Lehrmann report to malicious mainstream media
Sofronoff leaks Lehrmann report to malicious mainstream media

The head of the Bruce Lehrmann Inquiry faces penalties for leaking his final report to the mainstream media prior to handing it to the chief minister.

Brittany Higgins is a visiting fellow at the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership, a fierce advocate for workplace and women’s safety and a former political advisor. This statement has been reproduced with permission.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS MEDIA CRIME WOMEN LAW
BRITTANY HIGGINS Bruce Lehrmann Walter Sofronoff Shane Drumgold inquiry The Australian rape mainstream media director of public prosecutions Parliament House
Share Article
Recent articles by Brittany Higgins
BRITTANY HIGGINS: In response to The Australian's Sofronoff Inquiry article

Brittany Higgins has released a statement in response to an article in The ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate